শনিবার , ৭ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩
France head coach Didier Deschamps extends contract until 2026 | Football News

France head coach Didier Deschamps has extended his contract until June 2026, the French football federation (FFF) said in a statement on Saturday.
“The French Football Federation and Noel Le Graet, its president, are pleased to announce the extension of Didier Deschamps’ contract as head of the French national team until June 2026,” the statement read.





