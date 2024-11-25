সোমবার , ২৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ১১ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

From 10 wickets in an innings to massive IPL deal: CSK sign Haryana’s Anshul Kamboj for Rs 3.4 crore | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৫, ২০২৪ ৬:৩৮ অপরাহ্ণ
From 10 wickets in an innings to massive IPL deal: CSK sign Haryana’s Anshul Kamboj for Rs 3.4 crore | Cricket News


Anshul Kamboj (Image credit: BCCI/IPL)

NEW DELHI: Haryana pacer Anshul Kamboj made history in the Ranji Trophy by claiming all 10 wickets in an innings during his team’s Round 5 clash against Kerala in Rohtak. His extraordinary spell of 10/49 etched his name in the record books, making him only the third bowler in the tournament’s history to achieve this rare feat.
At the IPL 2025 Auction in Jeddah on Monday, Kamboj’s exploits drew immediate attention when auctioneer Mallika Sagar called his name.
WHO IS ANSHUL KAMBOJ?

Rishabh Pant becomes most expensive IPL player after he goes to LSG for Rs 27 crore at IPL auction

Delhi Capitals initiated the opening bid, but a fierce contest ensued between IPL giants Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer fetch Rs 26.75 crore, Rs 23.75 crore each at IPL mega auction

Eventually, Chennai Super Kings secured the young pacer from Karnal for Rs 3.40 crore, adding a promising talent to their squad.
Kamboj, who was part of the Mumbai Indians outfit in IPL 2024 where he claimed two wickets across three matches, entered the IPL 2025 Auction at base price of Rs 30 lakh.
Kamboj etched his name in Ranji Trophy history by becoming the first bowler in 39 years to claim all 10 wickets in an innings. Kamboj is only the third bowler in the tournament’s storied history to accomplish this rare milestone.
Before Kamboj, Bengal’s Premangsu Chatterjee (10/20) against Assam in 1956-57 and Rajasthan’s Pradeep Sunderam (10/78) against Vidarbha in 1985-86 were the only other bowlers to achieve this incredible milestone in Ranji Trophy.





Source link

