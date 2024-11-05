মঙ্গলবার , ৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৪ | ২০শে কার্তিক, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
From ‘His Majesty’ to ‘saadi duniya’, Virat Kohli receives adorable wishes on his 36th birthday | Cricket News

Virat Kohli (Photo: BCCI video grab)

Virat Kohli may not be at the top of his game on his 36th birthday, but that is by no means a distraction for fans and the cricket fraternity in celebrating the special day of one of the most iconic cricketers India has produced.
The chase-master, who has redefined the possibilities in white-ball cricket, sits on a mountain of 27,134 international runs — including 80 centuries and and 171 fifties in 538 appearances for India. And while his bat may not be as prolific as usual lately, one can count the legend out on their own peril as he writes the last few chapters of his glowing career.
A tough Australia assignment awaits Kohli next, but the fans and the cricket fraternity paused the chatter around the Border Gavaskar Trophy for a while on Tuesday to celebrate their favourite cricketer with some of the most innovative posts and captions on social media.
Here are some of those:
A fan page of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad put together a video capsule of Kohli’s animated reactions on the field, and titled it ‘His Majesty’.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the IPL team Kohli plays for, used the legend’s ‘wrong footed’ run-up to frame their caption. “It’s time to celebrate the legend who redefines ‘wrong-footed’ by doing most things right,” it read.

A fan girl poured her heart out for her idol in a heartwarming post.

Star Sports came up with a poster of Kohli sitting on a royal chair wearing a crown, with his kingdom, the cricket field, in front. “Happy Birthday, King,” it said.

Kohli-star-sports

Punjab Kings called Kohli ‘Saadi duniya’ (our world) in their birthday wishes.





