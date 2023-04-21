শুক্রবার , ২১ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
From Movie Stars to Sports Icons and Politicians, All Lose Blue Ticks

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২১, ২০২৩ ৩:৪০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
collage maker 21 apr 2023 01 18 am 8297 1


Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 03:03 IST

The legacy blue checks were supposed to end on April 1st, but Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, shifted the end date to April 20th.
From Bollywood’s biggest stars to sports personalities and even the country’s biggest political party, BJP, have lost their coveted Twitter blue ticks thanks to Elon Musk.

The legacy blue checkmarks were previously granted to journalists, public officials, and celebrities for free as a measure against impersonation and spam.

However, Twitter officially discontinued the legacy blue checkmarks on April 20, 2022, under Elon Musk’s ownership. Twitter now restricts verification marks only to paid users, businesses, government entities, and officials.

Here are the top Indian personalities and entities who lost Twitter blue:

BOLLYWOOD STARS

The legacy blue was no longer visible on the accounts of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Deepika Padukone.

screenshot 2023 04 21 011247 3
screenshot 2023 04 21 012044 2
screenshot 2023 04 21 012156 3
screenshot 2023 04 21 014450

SPORTS PERSONALITIES

Both former and current sportspersons including cricketer Virat Kholi and tennis legend Sania Mira lost the blue tick. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was not even spared.

screenshot 2023 04 21 012720
screenshot 2023 04 21 012651
screenshot 2023 04 21 014355
screenshot 2023 04 21 014431

POLITICIANS AND PARTIES

screenshot 2023 04 21 014846
screenshot 2023 04 21 014912
screenshot 2023 04 21 014937
screenshot 2023 04 21 015008 1

INTERNATIONAL FIGURES

High-profile users who lost their blue checks Thursday included Pope Francis, Oprah Winfrey and former US President Donald Trump.

screenshot 2023 04 21 025548
screenshot 2023 04 21 025607
screenshot 2023 04 21 025628

WHAT NOW

For users who still had a blue check Thursday, a popup message indicated that the account “is verified because they are subscribed to Twitter Blue and verified their phone number.”

Verifying a phone number simply means that the person has a phone number and they verified that they have access to it — it does not confirm the person’s identity.

rohit
Rohit

Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohitRead More



