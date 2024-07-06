শনিবার , ৬ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২২শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
From Sid-Kiara to Shahid-Mira, Bollywood Couples Steal the Show at Anant-Radhika’s Sangeet | Pics

Varun-Natasha, Shahid-Mira, Sid-Kiara and KL Rahul-Athiya arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet.

Varun-Natasha, Shahid-Mira, Sid-Kiara and KL Rahul-Athiya arrive at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet.

Celeb couples Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty arrive hand-in-hand at Anant and Radhika’s sangeet ceremony.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Wedding Sangeet: Bollywood couples Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty, and last but not the least, Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh, arrived hand-in-hand at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s sangeet ceremony in Mumbai on Friday evening.

Sidharth and Kiara looked made for each other as they posed for the paps on the red carpet. Varun held his wife Natasha close as they were papped at the sangeet. Meanwhile, Athiya looked stunning in a saree as she was clicked posing with her cricketer husband. Shahid and Mira couldn’t stop smiling while posing for the paps on the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant looked absolutely gorgeous as they arrived at their sangeet ceremony. Anant held Radhika close as the duo posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet. Needless to say, the soon-to-be-married couple was all smile and even had a sweet interaction with the paps.

Anant looked handsome in gold embellished bandhgala with black-coloured pants. While Radhika stunned in an off-shoulder pistachio green lehenga. She kept her makeup minimal for the evening and sported wavy locks. While posing Anant sweetly told the paps, “sab log khaana peena khaa kar jaana.”

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and wife Nita Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his fiancee Radhika Merchant’s wedding festivities began with Mameru ceremony at the Ambani’s residence Antilia in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will tie the knot in Mumbai on July 12. A few days back, Mukesh Ambani met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to invite him for his son’s wedding. Before that, Anant personally invited Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn to his wedding.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

