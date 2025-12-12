From Silver Screen Fame To Hard Labour: This Kannada Star Who Won National Acclaim Now Works As A Daily Wage Labourer | Movies News

Last Updated: December 12, 2025, 16:52 IST

Abhishek H. N., once acclaimed for his role in Raam Reddy’s Thithi, now works as a daily wage labourer in his village, highlighting the unpredictable nature of the film industry.

Once celebrated for his striking performance in a National Award–winning Kannada film, actor Abhishek H. N. now spends his days working as a daily wage labourer in his village. His journey from a breakout role to life away from the spotlight has caught the attention of the internet, especially after a recent video showed him standing on a bullock cart and taking on tough construction work. The video has taken social media by surprise, leaving many fans shocked at the contrast between his past glory and present reality.

Abhishek’s rise began with Raam Reddy’s acclaimed film Thithi. Set in a Mandya village, the film explored the chaos and rituals following the death of 101-year-old Century Gowda. Made with non-professional actors, the film captured hearts globally, screened at international festivals, and won both state and national awards. Abhishek played Abhi, whose character also had a small romantic track with Cauvery, played by Pooja.

The success of Thithi created high expectations. However, the films that followed, Tharle Village and Halli Panchayat failed to recreate the magic. Despite getting lead roles, Abhishek’s career stalled as these projects didn’t perform well. Offers eventually stopped coming, pushing him out of the industry.

With no steady income from cinema, Abhishek returned to his village and took up manual labour to support himself. He now works on farms, carries logs, and does physically demanding tasks, far removed from the world of cameras and applause.

The viral video shows Abhishek standing on a bullock cart and doing heavy labour as part of his daily work. Locals say he now depends on farm work and physically demanding tasks like carrying logs to earn a living.

Heartbreaking: Abhi, the unforgettable lead from the National Award-winning Kannada masterpiece “Thithi”, is now working as a daily wage labourer to make ends meet.From stealing the screen to struggling for survival this is the reality for many of our brilliant artists. 💔… pic.twitter.com/xSz78ZqCsU — ಸನಾತನ (@sanatan_kannada) December 7, 2025

His story reflects the unpredictable nature of the film industry. Some rise quickly only to fade just as fast. While many dream of fame, only a few sustain it. For Abhishek, stepping away from the race and embracing honest work became the path that allowed him to live with dignity.

