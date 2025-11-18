মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৩২ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

‘Frustrated… but silent’: Ramiz Raja reveals Babar Azam’s private ordeal as Pakistan star ends 807-day century drought | Cricket News

  মঙ্গলবার, ১৮ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja lauded Babar Azam for his resilience against relentless criticism. Raja revealed Babar confided his struggles with personal attacks. Raja advised patience and focus on performance, expressing relief at Babar’s recent century against Sri Lanka. He urged Babar to disregard strike rate debates and focus on batting longer, highlighting his elegant style.

NEW DELHI: Pakistan’s former captain Ramiz Raja has lauded Babar Azam for maintaining remarkable patience and composure despite enduring years of harsh scrutiny and personal criticism. The star batter recently ended a prolonged lean patch — 807 days and 83 international innings without a century — when he struck a much-needed hundred against Sri Lanka in the ODI series in Rawalpindi.Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ramiz revealed that Babar privately shared his emotional struggle with the relentless criticism. “I met him recently in a cafe and he expressed his frustration at the way he had to face criticism, personal comments over his place in the team and his performances,” Ramiz said.Ramiz, who was the PCB chairman when Babar was appointed captain across formats in 2021, said his message to the batter was simple and direct. “Just continue to do what you have done, be patient and show restraint and don’t react to outside noises. Because as a player your only job is to perform on the field.”The former opener added that he was relieved to see Babar return to form. “I was very happy to see him back among the runs with his century against Sri Lanka.”Ramiz also praised Babar’s dignified silence despite enduring sustained criticism. He said the stylish right-hander should not worry about strike rate debates either. “He has all the shots and he is a treat to watch even when he defends. He shouldn’t be worried about strike rates; he just needs to bat longer.”





