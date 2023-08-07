Gadar 2 Vs OMG 2 : Sunny Deol-Starrer To Open With 25 Cr, While Akshay Kumar’s Film Sells 7,700 Tickets

OMG 2 has received a better initial response than all of Akshay Kumar’s post-pandemic releases. As of Sunday morning at 7 am, the film took an average start in advance booking at the national multiplex chains, including PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. Approximately 7,700 tickets have been sold so far, according to Bollywood Hungama. It aims to continue its strong booking pace in the next few days for a decent start. The target is to sell 50,000 to 60,000 tickets in three chains by Thursday night, which would be a post-pandemic record for Akshay Kumar. Positive word-of-mouth is crucial for its success, especially with competition from Gadar 2 and the adult certification limiting its reach.

On the other hand, the advance bookings for Gadar 2 began earlier in the week, and the response has been great, according to the same portal. As of Sunday morning at 11 am, the film sold around 45,000 tickets for the opening day across the three national chains. The film is set to reach the 50,000 ticket milestone quickly and aims to wrap up its final advance booking with over 200,000 ticket sales by Thursday night. Gadar 2 is confirmed to have the second biggest opening of the year after Pathaan, and considering its limited budget, it can be a hit.

The long-awaited sequel, Gadar 2, has fans excited as it reunites Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel after 22 years. People are predicting it to be a blockbuster, like its predecessor. However, it faces tough competition at the box office from Akshay Kumar’s Oh My God 2, set to release on August 11. In an interview with ETimes, Sunny Deol had mentioned that comparing good films is unnecessary.

He had said, “I don’t understand why people compare. Gadar didn’t have the perception, people thought it is this masala film, ‘yeh purani type ki picture hai, purane type ke gaane hai.’ On the other hand, people thought Lagaan was classic, etc. The so called people who talk about films had run down Gadar completely. It went on to become a people’s film and they loved it.”