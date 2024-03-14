বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৪ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৩০শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Gaddafi ki chhat dekhi hai…’: Wasim Akram says Pakistan can only dream of making a stadium like Dharamsala | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১৪, ২০২৪ ৪:৪৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1710370173 photo



msid 108472397,imgsize 75752

NEW DELHI: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium, standing tall at the centre of Dharamsala, has garnered a good amount of attention over the last few weeks as it hosted India’s fifth and final Test match against England.
Considered one of the most beautiful venues to watch cricket across the world, the Dharamsala Stadium is nestled amid the picturesque Dhauladhar mountain range in Himachal Pradesh.Surrounded by lush greenery and snow-engulfed Himalayas, this stadium offers spectators an unparalleled experience, where the beauty of the surroundings competes only with the intensity of the cricket on display.
With its unique setting at an altitude of 1,457 meters above sea level, the stadium remains famous for its scenic beauty. And Dharamsala’s beauty is admired by not only Indian fans but also cricket enthusiasts across the globe.
Recently, the Dharmasala-based ground grabbed the centrestage at the renowned Pakistani sports show, The Pavilion, aired on A Sports channel, where cricket legend Wasim Akram addressed a fan questioning Pakistan’s lack of picturesque stadiums.
While asked why PCB don’t invest in making new ground in the northern side of Pakistan, drawing a close comparison with the likes of India’s Dharamsala Stadium and New Zealand’s Queenstown Stadium, Akram blatantly replied, “We can’t even maintain three stadiums, (Baki kaha naya bana lenge) how could we make a new one? (Gaddafi ki chhat dekhi hai) Have you seen the roof of the Gaddafi Stadium that they were showing with the drone? We can’t even control the three we have. We can only dream of making a new one. We have enough area to make a new stadium, though. Abbottabad is a very beautiful ground.”
Meanwhile, in the fifth match of the series between India and England at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, India secured a dominant victory by an innings and 64 runs, clinching the series 4-1.
Ravichandran Ashwin showcased his brilliance by claiming a five-wicket haul in the second innings, joining elite company alongside spin legends Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne, and Anil Kumble as the only bowlers to achieve this feat in their 100th Test.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1710370173 photo
‘Gaddafi ki chhat dekhi hai…’: Wasim Akram says Pakistan can only dream of making a stadium like Dharamsala | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
fotojet 2024 03 13t222809.577 2024 03 1bd0ad6b03ecd6ab9ad4b430a95a6f80
TMKOC Actors Munmun Dutta And Raj Anadkat Are Engaged? SRK Makes a Bold Promise To Aryan, Suhana
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240313 WA0014
পাস্তা ক্লাবের বিরুদ্ধে ভোক্তা অধিকার আইনে কেলেঙ্কারির অভিযোগ জবি শিক্ষার্থীর
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
RU Admission B Unit Photo 07 03 2024
রাবি ‘বি’ ইউনিটে পাসের হার ৩১.২১%, ‘এ’ ইউনিটে ৩৮.৭৬%
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
jio 2 2

Reliance Jio cheapest plan: Jio-র সস্তার রিচার্জ প্ল্যান; পেয়ে যাবেন ৩ জিবি ডেটা ও ফ্রি কলিংয়ের সুবিধা

 wm HSC Exam 2022 4

চট্টগ্রামে এইচএসসি পরীক্ষার্থী বেড়েছে ৮ হাজার

 received 615467107106683

চুয়াডাঙ্গা বিজিবির অভিযান।। ইউ এস ডলার ও রুপাউদ্ধার।।

 wm afghanistan12

কাবুলে অতিরিক্ত সেনা পাঠাচ্ছে যুক্তরাজ্য ও যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

 hacking

Android malware BRATA can now wipe your smartphone after stealing your data – News18 Bangla

 1673869188 photo

Top seed Iga Swiatek survives tough opening test at Australian Open | Tennis News

 wm CTG 9 July 2023

মারামারির নাটক সাজিয়ে দিনে-দুপুরে ১০ লাখ টাকা ছিনতাই

 dse up

এক বছরের ব্যবধানে ডিএসইএক্স সূচক বেড়েছে ১১৩৭.৬৯ পয়েন্ট – Corporate Sangbad

 janhvi 1

Janhvi Kapoor Shares Pics from Her Pilates Session on Instagram

 1627296361 shashi tharoor

Shashi Tharoor Seeks SC Judge-monitored Probe into Pegasus Snooping Allegations