Game Changer Release Date: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s Film To Hit Theatres On Christmas 2024

Kiara Advani and Ram Charan will soon be seen in Game Changer

Earlier this year, Ram Charan announced wrapping Game Changer shoot in an Instagram post.

Telugu superstar Ram Charan has finally wrapped the shooting of his highly-anticipated film, Game Changer. Directed by S Shankar, Ram Charan began shooting for the film in the second half of 2021. The film also stars Kiara Advani. Now, the makers recently confirmed that the film is slated for a Christmas release this year. 

Game Changer also stars other artists like Anjali, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Sunil, Srikanth, Samuthirakani and Nassar. Ram Charan will essay the role of an IAS Officer, Ram Madan, while Kiara Advani will be his love interest and another fellow IAS officer. The movie is directed by Shankar and marks his debut directorial. The screenplay is written by Karthik Subbaraj. The music department is being handled by Thaman.

Earlier this month, Ram announced that he wrapped shooting for the film. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture of what seems to be the first day on sets of the film and the last day of filming along with the announcement that he has wrapped the film.

In both pictures, Ram Charan is seen walking towards a helicopter. In the first, he is seen wearing a black ganjee with a pair of pants while the second picture shows him wearing a formal outfit. Sharing the pictures, Ram said, “The GAME is about to CHANGE! #GAMECHANGER ‘That’s a wrap! See you at the cinemas.’” Check out the post below:

The OTT deal of Game Changer has reportedly been finalised. Amazon Prime Video has bought the streaming rights of the film for all languages.

Over the three years of the making, fans were given limited information about the film. A few months ago, they were treated to Game Changer’s first song, Jaragandi, and it got a positive response. Around the same time, producer Dil Raju hinted that Game Changer will release this year and could be in less than six months.

Besides teasing the release date, Raju also revealed that Jaragandi is just one of the many songs that the team has in store for the film. He said that the film will have five songs, three of which will be chart toppers.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri is the Senior Subeditor at News18.com. An avid Bollywood enthusiast, she loves interviewing B-Town celebrities, uncovering their stories be…Read More



