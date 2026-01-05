Game of Thrones Star Kit Harington, Wife Rose Leslie’s House Hit By Multiple Burglaries | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 05, 2026, 08:30 IST

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star Kit Harington and his wife Rose Leslie’s home was recently targeted by thieves. The actors, who have a four-year-old son and a two-year-old daughter together, were reportedly among those who fell victim to burglars during a string of break-ins in the Suffolk area in the weeks leading up to Christmas, though it is unknown if anything was stolen or if the family were present at the time, reports ‘Female First UK’.

As per Daily Mail online, it is believed the would-be thieves targeted an outbuilding at the $2.6 million country estate.

One local resident said, “Everyone knows Kit and Rose are here and we’re proud that they chose our little bit of the countryside to live in. “But we’re also very protective of their privacy, so it was upsetting when we heard that they’d been broken into, along with some other local people. “Unfortunately, rural crime is just a part of life out here these days and everyone is much more on their guard than they used to be”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the thieves also hit another property in the village at the same time, prompting Suffolk Police to step up patrols in rural areas.

The 39-year-old actor bought the six-bedroom property in 2017, the year before he married Rose, and in 2021, they made a planning application to make the estate more secure and private after claiming their privacy had been “continuously breached” after moving in. They told in a planning application for solid oak gates standing almost 6ft tall in two locations on the property that they had suffered “increasing” incidents of trespassers on the property, who were there “purely from an unwelcome and intrusive desire to observe the occupants” and were keen to block the previously “clear views” of the garden.

The application read, “Since the change in ownership in 2017, the privacy and security of the occupants has been continuously breached. This is not in order to view the architectural and historic merits of the building, but purely from an unwelcome and intrusive desire to observe the occupants. Whilst the new owners understand they generate a considerable amount of interest, this has sadly led to increasing incidents of unwelcome and unsolicited people coming onto to the property”.

“The owners have a right to their privacy and quiet enjoyment of their property without intrusion. There are two key points which afford clear views into what would normally be considered private areas of garden for any householder. It is therefore proposed to install a pair of solid oak gates at both points. This will achieve an improved level of privacy and security for the occupants and help to minimise the constant invasion of that privacy”, it added.

