Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Urfi Javed And Pratik Sehajpal Seek Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১৮, ২০২৩ ৮:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 09 18t193146.666


Last Updated: September 18, 2023, 19:33 IST

Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal get spotted at Siddhivinayak temple.

Bigg Boss stars Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal get spotted at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak temple.

Bigg Boss stars Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal get spotted at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple.

On the auspicious of Ganesh Chaturthi, Bigg Boss fame Urfi Javed and Pratik Sehajpal were capture making a stop at Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak temple to seek blessings from Lord Ganesha. Several photos and videos of the duo went viral on social media. While Urfi looked gorgeous in a traditional red attire, Pratik kept it classy in a striped yellow kurta.

They donned their brightest smiles as the paparazzi captured them. Several fans gathered around them, as they stepped outside the temple.

Have a look at the video :

Urfi Javed enjoys a massive fan following. Time and again, she gets captured pulling off unique DIY outfits. On the work front, Urfi Javed has appeared in several TV shows including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss OTT. Recently, Urfi Javed appeared as a Mischief Maker in the 14th edition of the reality TV show Splitsvilla.

Meanwhile on the work front, Pratik Sehajpal was recently seen in Disney+ Hotstar series Aakhri Sach. Earlier last month, he took to Instagram to drop some stills for his upcoming Disney+Hotstar web series Aakhri Sach. The pictures also featured Tamannaah Bhatia. Expressing his gratitude for being a part of the project Pratik Sehajpal penned a long note that read, “Grateful always… The best is happening, Everything is just perfectly working out… Aakhri Sach On Hotstar. Thank you so much for this opportunity… And thank you for being so kind Tamannaah Bhatia, really loved working with you and the entire team.”

While speaking with IANS, Pratik Sehajpal had kind words to say about his co-star Tamannaah Bhatia. “Being on set with the beautiful and talented actor Tamannaah Bhatia was truly inspirational for me,” he said, as quoted by Free Press Journal. Aakhri Sach is touted to revolve around a series of deaths that transpire in one night.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

