Ganesh Chaturthi: Shilpa Shetty, ‘Masked’ Raj Kundra Shake A Leg To The Beats Of Dhol At Visarjan; Watch

Shilpa Shetty has been celebrating the tradition of Ganesh Chaturthi for several years now. Each year, she welcomes Lord Ganpati into her home. This year, she continued this ritual, and she was spotted at an idol store with her husband, Raj Kundra and later posted photos from the puja at her home. The actress, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Sukhee, looked stunning in traditional attire .On Tuesday, the actress took to Instagram to share a photo from the celebrations at home. Going by the photo, it looked like the theme was ivory and gold. Shilpa looked gorgeous in an ivory and gold dhoti sari accessorised with traditional jewellery, while Raj Kundra opted for Kurta in the same colour palatte. Her children – Viaan Raj Kundra and Samisha Shetty Kundra – too, wore ivory and gold outfits.

At the visarjan on Wednesday, Shilpa opted for a pink sari draped in a traditional Maharashtrian way. she accessorised the look with yellow flowers in her bun and wore pink and yellow bangles, Husband Raj Kundra was seen yet again in an LED mask that read Sukhee, Shilpa’s next release. He wore a pink kurta.

Shilpa and Raj performed an aarti as they prepared to bid adieu to Lord Ganpati this year. Shilpa also shook a leg with her family and friends and also the paps. Shilpa’s Sukhee co-star, actor Chaitannya Choudhry, was also seen shaking a leg with her.

Shilpa Shetty is a devout follower and strong believer in Lord Ganpati, and she frequently visits the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai, particularly on Tuesdays. In fact, several years ago, it was immediately after she left the temple following her prayers that she made the announcement about her participation in the UK Big Brother, a decision that ultimately reshaped the trajectory of her life and career.