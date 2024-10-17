‘Ganguly, Tendulkar never wanted to…’: Sanjay Manjrekar lauds Kohli’s team-first mentality | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar praised Virat Kohli for putting the team’s needs ahead of his personal preferences by stepping up to bat at number three when required.

In the absence of Shubman Gill, who missed the first Test against New Zealand due to neck stiffness, former India captain Kohli came in to bat at first down. Unfortunately, Kohli couldn’t make an impact, as he was dismissed for a duck by William O’Rourke in the 9th over of the innings.

Despite Kohli’s struggles, Manjrekar didn’t hold back in his praise, comparing him to legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly.He highlighted how Kohli took on the responsibility to bat at number three, something Tendulkar and Ganguly were often reluctant to do in Test matches.

“Hats off to Virat Kohli! Coming out to bat at no 3 bcoz the team needed it. Ganguly, Tendulkar were very keen to open in white ball cricket, but never wanted to go up the order in Tests. That’s a true champion right there for you! Virat,” Manjrekar posted on X.

Earlier, India crumbled to their lowest-ever home total of 46 on day two of the weather-hit first Test in Bengaluru.

Fast bowlers Matt Henry and William O’Rourke combined to bowl out India in just 31.2 overs during the second session, after the hosts chose to bat in challenging overcast conditions. The first day of the Test had been washed out due to rain.

This marked India’s third-lowest total in Test cricket history. Their previous lowest score at home was 75 against the West Indies in New Delhi in 1987.

India’s all-time lowest score remains 36, recorded in the pink-ball Test against Australia in Adelaide in 2020. They also infamously collapsed for 42 against England at Lord’s in 1974.