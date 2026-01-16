Gaurav Khanna Dances To ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ At Wife Akanksha Chamola’s Birthday | Watch | Television News

Last Updated: January 16, 2026, 07:53 IST

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot in November 2016.

Gaurav Khanna celebrated his wife, actress Akanksha Chamola’s birthday on Thursday night. While several videos from the bash are going viral on social media, one particular clip has grabbed everyone’s attention. In the video, Gaurav is seen dancing to Salman Khan’s superhit track ‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ with his ladylove. The two are seen dancing their hearts out as guests capture their cute moment on camera.

Another video from the bash, which surfaced on social media, shows the birthday girl dancing to Katrina Kaif’s ‘Chikni Chameli’ with Gaurav’s Bigg Boss 19 co-contestant Ashnoor Kaur.

For the occasion, Gaurav sported a maroon blazer with matching pants and looked charming as always. On the other hand, his wife, Akanksha, looked gorgeous in a red shimmery outfit.

Interestingly, these videos come days after Gaurav Khanna defended Akanksha after the latter was trolled for her carefree dance at the Bigg Boss 19 success bash. “First of all I would like to inform everyone that the girls Akanksha was dancing with were team members of my publicist, who worked hard when I was inside the Bigg Boss 19 house. It was their success party and we were there to be a part of their celebration. And as I don’t enjoy dancing much, my wife Akanksha felt she should join them and make the moment bigger as it was everyone’s victory,” Gaurav told Hungamastudio.

“A lot of them don’t even know who she was dancing with. I just stood behind and let her enjoy it as it was my team’s win after all. They were the people who worked hard for me in my absence and they also deserve to enjoy themselves. As far as trolls are concerned, I don’t get affected by them as I understand they are fans of someone. They also function with some agenda that will bring this couple down. So that our favourite celebrity looks better,” the actor added.

