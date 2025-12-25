Gaurav Khanna Kisses Wife Akanksha, Drops Romantic Photos On Christmas | Television News

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 16:08 IST

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola set couple goals with their Christmas clicks. (Photo: Instagram)

Gaurav Khanna is celebrating Christmas with his wife, Akanksha Chamola. On Thursday, the Bigg Boss 19 winner took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from their romantic Christmas getaway. In the photos, the couple was seen posing together, sporting matching black attire.

While one of the photos featured Gaurav wrapping his arm around Akanksha, another picture showcased the actor planting a kiss on his ladylove’s cheeks. The two were also seen posing in front of a huge golden-lit Christmas tree.

In the caption of his post, Gaurav wrote, “Merry Christmas 🎅. Some people are worth Melting for….🎊🎉 You @akankshagkhanna and me at Christmas 🎄.” Check it out here:

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola tied the knot in November 2016. In a recent interview, the former Anupamaa actor clarified that the decision to not have a child is mutual and that he is not unhappy with it.

“First and foremost, I want to make it clear that while it may appear to be her individual choice, it is actually a mutual and personal decision taken by both of us. Yes, she can decide that she doesn’t want to have a child, but that choice belongs equally to the two of us. So suggesting that I am unhappy while she is content makes no sense at all,” Gaurav told ETimes.

“When it comes to Akanksha, she is an extremely strong woman. In today’s time, especially in 2025, questioning a woman’s choices makes no sense. Life is about personal decisions, and we are all taught to live on our own terms. If someone chooses a certain path and their partner stands firmly by them, then there’s really nothing more to be said—miya biwi raazi toh kya karega kaazi,” he added.

First Published: December 25, 2025, 16:08 IST