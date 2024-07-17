বুধবার , ১৭ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২রা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma prefer Suryakumar Yadav for Team India’s T20I captaincy: Sources | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৭, ২০২৪ ৮:১৬ অপরাহ্ণ
Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma prefer Suryakumar Yadav for Team India’s T20I captaincy: Sources | Cricket News



msid 111813082,imgsize 97584

NEW DELHI: With Team India planning their strategies after their T20 World Cup 2024 victory and skipper Rohit Sharma‘s retirement from T20Is, the discussion on the next captain is heating up.
The two prominent candidates are Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav. However, recent reports indicate that Suryakumar may be preferred over Pandya. As per multiple reports, this preference arises mainly due to Pandya’s inconsistent fitness record, which raises concerns about his suitability for long-term leadership.

Sources reveal that both Gautam Gambhir, newly-appointed head coach, and T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma favour Suryakumar for the captaincy role.

It is also understood that Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have already communicated this decision to Pandya.

According to reports, Suryakumar will not only lead Team India in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting July 27, but will also be the Indian captain till the T20 World Cup 2026.
Hardik Pandya’s numbers
In terms of Pandya’s Indian Premier League (IPL) career, he debuted for Mumbai Indians in 2015. Pandya played 106 matches for Mumbai, scoring 1692 runs at an average of 25.63 with a strike rate of 152.43, including four fifties. For Gujarat Titans, he played 31 matches, scoring 833 runs at an average of 37.86 with a strike rate of 133.49, including six fifties.
As a bowler, Pandya took 64 wickets in 137 matches with an average of 33.59. His best bowling figure was 3/17. As a captain, Pandya led in 45 matches, winning 26 with a winning percentage of 57.77. His captaincy performance, although decent with an IPL title with Gujarat Titans, hasn’t overshadowed his fitness issues.

Is Suryakumar better?
On the other hand, Suryakumar’s T20I record is impressive. Debuting in 2021, he has played 68 matches, scoring 2340 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 167.74, including four centuries. In wins, his average rises to 46.72 with a strike rate of 174.29. As captain, Surya led India in seven matches, winning five with a winning percentage of 71.42.
In the IPL, Surya has played 150 matches, scoring 3594 runs at an average of 32.08 with a strike rate of 145.32. His best year was 2023, where he scored 605 runs at an average of 43.21 with a strike rate of 181.13.
With India set to announce the squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka in the next few days, it is understood that Suryakumar, who is three years older than 30-year-old Pandya, seems better poised to captain the Indian side in the shortest format of the game.
(All stats courtesy: Rajesh Kumar)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

CHOSIK
কোটাবিরোধী আন্দোলন শিবিরের নেতৃত্বে—অভিযোগ চসিক মেয়রের
বাংলাদেশ
Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma prefer Suryakumar Yadav for Team India’s T20I captaincy: Sources | Cricket News
Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma prefer Suryakumar Yadav for Team India’s T20I captaincy: Sources | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
IMG 20240717 WA0005
কুবিতে গায়েবি জানাজা পড়াতে অস্বীকৃতি কেন্দ্রীয় মসজিদের ইমাম
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
chirag kangana 2024 07 fd62a096fe5ba7891e5b19961efbce5d
Chirag Paswan Breaks Silence On Viral Photo of Him And Kangana Ranaut: ‘I Was Really Looking…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
studio project 14

Vidya Balan Surely Knows her Fashion Game, Looks Beautiful in Ethnic Suit

 500

নড়াইলে নারী হত্যা: ছেলের ফাঁসি, মায়ের যাবজ্জীবন – Corporate Sangbad

 ankita lokhande 2

Ankita Lokhande Lifts Veil on Marriage for the First Time, Says ‘I’d Love to Become a Wife’

 condom

Did You Know These Side Effects of Using a Condom?

 BSNL

দুঃসংবাদ! একাধিক ব্রডব্যান্ড পরিষেবা বন্ধ, সিদ্ধান্ত নিল BSNL

 IMG 20240102 WA0001

টাঙ্গাইলে নতুন বই বিতরণ উৎসব অনুষ্ঠিত

 received 767716911672581

ঈদের শপিং নিয়ে বোনের সঙ্গে ঝগড়া, অভিমানে আত্মহত্যা

 emir

কুয়েতের আমির মারা গেছেন

 dfg 20230508235106

দুই চালকের প্রতিযোগিতায় উল্টে গেল বাস, আহত বেশ কয়েকজন

 wm Obaidul Qader Briefing at Home 03 04 2020 750x563 1 750x563 1

নরসিংদীতে উদ্বোধনী ফলক ভেঙ্গে ফেলায় ওবায়দুল কাদেরের নিন্দা