Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma prefer Suryakumar Yadav for Team India’s T20I captaincy: Sources | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: With Team India planning their strategies after their T20 World Cup 2024 victory and skipper Rohit Sharma ‘s retirement from T20Is, the discussion on the next captain is heating up.The two prominent candidates are Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav . However, recent reports indicate that Suryakumar may be preferred over Pandya. As per multiple reports, this preference arises mainly due to Pandya’s inconsistent fitness record, which raises concerns about his suitability for long-term leadership.

Sources reveal that both Gautam Gambhir , newly-appointed head coach, and T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma favour Suryakumar for the captaincy role.

It is also understood that Gambhir and chief selector Ajit Agarkar have already communicated this decision to Pandya.

According to reports, Suryakumar will not only lead Team India in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, starting July 27, but will also be the Indian captain till the T20 World Cup 2026.

Hardik Pandya’s numbers

In terms of Pandya’s Indian Premier League (IPL) career, he debuted for Mumbai Indians in 2015. Pandya played 106 matches for Mumbai, scoring 1692 runs at an average of 25.63 with a strike rate of 152.43, including four fifties. For Gujarat Titans, he played 31 matches, scoring 833 runs at an average of 37.86 with a strike rate of 133.49, including six fifties.

As a bowler, Pandya took 64 wickets in 137 matches with an average of 33.59. His best bowling figure was 3/17. As a captain, Pandya led in 45 matches, winning 26 with a winning percentage of 57.77. His captaincy performance, although decent with an IPL title with Gujarat Titans, hasn’t overshadowed his fitness issues.

Is Suryakumar better?

On the other hand, Suryakumar’s T20I record is impressive. Debuting in 2021, he has played 68 matches, scoring 2340 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of 167.74, including four centuries. In wins, his average rises to 46.72 with a strike rate of 174.29. As captain, Surya led India in seven matches, winning five with a winning percentage of 71.42.

In the IPL, Surya has played 150 matches, scoring 3594 runs at an average of 32.08 with a strike rate of 145.32. His best year was 2023, where he scored 605 runs at an average of 43.21 with a strike rate of 181.13.

With India set to announce the squad for the T20I series against Sri Lanka in the next few days, it is understood that Suryakumar, who is three years older than 30-year-old Pandya, seems better poised to captain the Indian side in the shortest format of the game.

(All stats courtesy: Rajesh Kumar)