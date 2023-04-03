Gigi Hadid Deletes Her Reaction to Varun Dhawan Kissing Her ‘Without Consent’ from Instagram?

Gigi Hadid has reportedly deleted her reaction to a viral video of her and Varun Dhawan from her Instagram story. The viral video showed Varun Dhawan lifting Gigi in his arms and allegedly kissing her at NMACC gala event in Mumbai on Saturday night.

Varun has been facing immense backlash for allegedly kissing Gigi on stage “without consent”. However, Varun on Sunday clarified on Twitter that it was “planned”. Despite his statement on the matter, the actor is being subjected to a volley of criticism. Soon after Varun’s statement, Gigi had reposted the viral video, shared by a fan club on Instagram, on her Instagram Story and wrote, “@Varundvn making my Bollywood dreams come true.” Later, Varun had also re-shared Gigi’s Instagram story and called the American supermodel ‘sweetest’ and the ‘cutest’.

However, a viral post on Reddit claims that Gigi has apparently deleted the story. The supermodel had reposted the video on her Stories on Sunday afternoon, but it’s not visible anymore. Instagram stories disappear only after 24 hours. The viral post claims, “Gigi Hadid has deleted her ‘Bollywood dreams’ story now. The story is up on the account she had shared it from, posted at 7 pm yesterday but is missing from Gigi’s account.”

I guess today you woke up and decided to be woke. So lemme burst ur bubble and tell u it was planned for her to be on stage so find a new Twitter cause to vent about rather then going out and doing something about things . Good morning ???? https://t.co/9O7Hg43y0S— VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 2, 2023

Meanwhile, Gigi Hadid was not the only Hollywood star present at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) fashion gala. Along with the supermodel, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Penelope Cruz and Nick Jonas also walked the pink carpet.

The first two days of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) launch event were a star-studded affair. Along with these Hollywood stars, several noted Bollywood celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Vicky Kaushal were in attendance.

