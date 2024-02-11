রবিবার , ১১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৮শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Glenn Maxwell slams fifth T20I hundred to equal Rohit Sharma’s record | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১১, ২০২৪ ৬:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Big-hitting Glenn Maxwell slammed a scorching 50-ball century, his fifth in T20Is, to equal Indian skipper Rohit Sharma’s record during the second Twenty20 international against West Indies in Adelaide on Sunday.
Australia, who lead the three-match series 1-0, raced to 241-4 after being put into bat in the 2nd T20I.
The 35-year-old showcased remarkable form, entering the field with the hosts at 64-3 in the seventh over.He unleashed an onslaught, smashing eight sixes and 12 fours in a scintillating innings, remaining unbeaten with a score of 120 from just 55 deliveries.
Maxwell shared an 82-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis (16) before being joined by fellow big-hitter Tim David (31 off 14) in a 95-run stand that saw him bring up his fifth T20 century.
Maxwell has accumulated an impressive total of 2405 runs across 102 T20Is, boasting an average of 30.83 and a strike rate of 155.26. His remarkable batting record includes five centuries and 10 fifties.
On the other hand, Rohit achieved five centuries in 151 T20I games with an average of 31.79 and a strike rate of 139.97. Additionally, the Indian captain has notched up 29 half-centuries during his T20I career.
Suryakumar Yadav, currently holding the second position for the most T20I centuries, has scored four hundreds in 60 matches.
Most T20I hundreds

  • Glenn Maxwell (Australia) – 5
  • Rohit Sharma (India) – 5
  • Suryakumar Yadav (India) – 4
  • Sabawoon Davizi (Czech Republic) – 3
  • Colin Munro (New Zealand) – 3
  • Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 3

(With AFP inputs)





Source link

