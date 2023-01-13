Global Religious Dialogues Discuss Global Peacemaking

On December 17, 2022, HWPL held an online event under the theme of ‘Great Religious People in the History of Each Country all over the world’. The event, attended by 114 participants as selected religious leaders and citizens, was designed to harmonize religious and overcome the difficulties due to Covid-19 and economic depression around the world through the examples of religious greats who contributed to solving social problems and delivered a message of peace in human history.

The presentation by 13 religious figures from 8 different religions (Christianity, Buddhism, Sikhism, Islam, Jainism, Zoroastrianism, Hinduism, and Hindu Iskon.) in 6 countries (Bangladesh, Sao Tome’e Principle, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India, and South Korea) was presented. ‘Bhupinder Singh’, manager of Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, introduced the Sikh. Guru ‘TEGH BAHADUR’. He was martyred by public beheading while resisting the forced conversion policy of Emperor Aurangzeb during the Mughal Empire of India. “All men are created by God and therefore must be free to worship in any manner they like” he said, claiming for freedom of religion and humanity.

‘Meher Master-Moos’, President of Zoroastrian College, introduced the blueprint for peace through a prophet named ‘SHAH BEHRAM VARZAVAND SAHEB’ of Zoroastrianism. “In turbulent times, mankind learns to live in harmony through the envoy of peace, a prophetic figure, according to the law of the universe, and peace comes to Earth when the minds of people of all countries change.” he said.

‘Haji Syed Salman Chishty’, chairman of the Chishty Foundation, conveyed the value that mankind should love each other without discrimination like nature through the message of ‘MU’IN AL-DIN CHISHTI’, an 11th-century saint, “To be close to the creator, you have to serve the creation. The flowing river does not ask for names, religions, nationalities, or languages, nor does it ask who brings water. Therefore, regardless of people’s high and low, they should help each other. And eventually the creator will be with the people.

In 2019, HWPL and Peace Initiative jointly conducted the ‘Global Citizen Peace Awareness Survey.’ The survey was conducted on 10,354 people from 122 countries, including South Korea, Germany, UK, USA, South Africa, Australia, the Philippines, and Colombia. According to the report, citizens around the world pointed out ‘religious conflict (18.8%)’ as the main cause of conflict and war. Recognizing that religious harmony is very important for achieving global peace, the HWPL WARP Offices has been operating the WARP Offices, Religious Youth Peace Camp, and Open Dialogue with Religious Leaders across globe since 2014.