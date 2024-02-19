সোমবার , ১৯ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৬ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Go tell Rohit Sharma…’: Anil Kumble’s advice to Yashasvi Jaiswal ahead of 4th Test vs England | Cricket News

ফেব্রুয়ারি ১৯, ২০২৪ ১১:১৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten double century to help India register their biggest-ever win (in terms of runs) on Sunday, crushing England by 434 runs in the third Test inside four days in Rajkot. With this win, India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
Chasing a mammoth 557 for win, England’s batting fell like a pack of cards and the Three Lions were bowled out for 122. It was England’s second-biggest Test loss since their 562-run defeat to Australia in 1934.
The 22-year-old hit a record-equalling 12 sixes in his knock, which included three consecutive hits over the fence off James Anderson — a first for the veteran quick who has 696 wickets in 185 Tests.The Mumbai batter now stands level with former Pakistan great Wasim Akram, who also hit 12 sixes in an innings against Zimbabwe in 1996.
Yashasvi remains the leading batsman in the series with 545 runs in three Tests at an average of 109.00.

After the match, legendary spinner and former India captain Anil Kumble lauded Yashasvi, who has been phenomenal with the bat. Kumble also offered advice, suggesting that Yashasvi should contribute with his bowling during the series. Yashasvi has been seen bowling leg spin during training sessions.

“Well done on your batting. But one thing that I have seen which I want you to continue as well is that you have a natural leg spin. Yes, and action. So don’t give up on that. Because you never know when that will come in handy. know you’ve had a back spasm, but when you’re working so much on it. Go tell the skipper to give a few overs,” Kumble told Jaiswal on Jio Cinemas.
“I’m always going and bowling, bowling and bowling. He (Rohit) told me to be ready, and I said yes I am ready,” Jaiswal responded.
England won the opener by 28 runs but India bounced back in the second match.
The fourth Test starts on Friday in Ranchi.





