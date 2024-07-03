বুধবার , ৩ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১৯শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
'God has its own plan': Rishabh Pant's journey from life-threatening accident to winning World Cup – Watch | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ৩, ২০২৪ ১১:২৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1719984319 photo



msid 111446219,imgsize 48358

NEW DELHI: Many eyebrows were raised when Rishabh Pant was chosen over KL Rahul as the first-choice wicketkeeper-batsman for India’s T20 World Cup squad, but it did’t cause any hiccups as India lifted the T20 World Cup undefeated.
Pant was involved in a high-speed accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on the night of December 30, 2022. His car caught fire, but he made a fortunate escape despite suffering severe injuries.
After a year of intense recovery and rehabilitation, Pant returned to professional cricket during this year’s Indian Premier League and made his comeback to Team India this month for the T20 World Cup in the Americas.Not only did the 26-year-old make it to the squad, but also justified his selection with decent performances both with the bat and behind the stumps.

In the end, Pant emerged as a T20 World Cup winner.
On Wednesday, Pant took to social media to share a heartwarming post, including a video documenting his journey of recovering from a life-threatening accident to lifting the coveted T20 World Cup title.
“Blessed, Humbled & Grateful. God has its own plan,” Pant said.
WATCH:

Pant scored 171 runs in 8 matches at an average of 24.42. He also took 13 catches besides doing one stumping.





