Government will continue to support sports, work towards top-quality infrastructure: PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded the Indian athletes who competed in the Paris Olympics, referring to every participant as a champion and reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting sports and developing top-quality sports infrastructure.The Indian contingent from the recently concluded Paris Olympics was invited to Red Fort for the Republic Day celebrations.PM Modi later met the athletes at his residence, where the Indian men’s hockey team presented him with a signed jersey and hockey stick.Through his social media account, PM Modi shared images from his interaction with the hockey team and other members of the Indian contingent.He praised their achievements and highlighted the government’s ongoing commitment to sports development.

India ended the Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and one silver.

The Indian men’s hockey team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, achieved back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years following a 2-1 victory over Spain in the bronze medal match.

In shooting, Manu Bhaker created history by becoming the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.

Thier achievement was previously held by Norman Pritchard at the 1900 Paris Games.

Bhaker won a bronze medal in the women’s 10m air pistol event, making her the first Indian woman shooter to secure a medal in this category.

She also won another bronze in the mixed team 10m air pistol event alongside Sarabjot Singh, marking India’s first-ever medal in this event.

Manu narrowly missed a hat-trick of Olympic medals, finishing fourth in the women’s 25m pistol shooting event.

Swapnil Kusale secured a bronze medal for India in the men’s 50m rifle 3P event.

Neeraj Chopra, India’s javelin ace, could not defend his Tokyo gold medal but won a silver with a throw of 89.45m.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, who made his Olympic debut, won a bronze medal by defeating Darian Cruz of Puerto Rico 13-5.