Govinda Poses With Krushna Abhishek And Kashmera, Kisses Their Kids at Arti Singh’s Wedding | Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ২৭, ২০২৪ ৭:৩৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
govinda krushna abhishek reunite at arti singh 2024 04 ba23841866a120549c3f38b81e037838


Govinda and Krushna Abhishek's family reunite at Arti Singh's wedding reception.

Govinda and Krushna Abhishek’s family reunite at Arti Singh’s wedding reception.

Govinda buried the hatchet with his nephew Krushna Abhishek after he made a surprise appearance at the latter’s sister, Arti Singh’s wedding.

Krushna Abhishek’s wife, Kashmera Shah, on Friday shared glimpses of her sister-in-law Arti Singh’s wedding, which saw several celebs including Kapil Sharma, Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, Farah Khan, Ahmed Khan, Anu Malik, Sunil Grover and Rajpal Yadav among others in attendance. However, Govinda’s surprise appearance made the maximum noise in media, courtesy of the actor’s 8-year feud with his nephew Krushna, which he finally decided to end.

In the video, Kashmera is seen touching Govinda’s feet as he comes on stage to congratulate his niece Arti and her husband Dipak Chauhan. Govinda also gives a tight hug to Krushna and Kashmera’s sons and kisses them on their forehead. Later, he posed with Krushna and family on stage.

Sharing the video, Kashmera thanked Govinda and his son Yashvardhan Ahuja for being a part of Arti’s wedding celebrations. “What a beautiful wedding. Just like you wanted it and you looked like an absolute doll @artisingh5. @dipakchauhan09 you were such a trooper wearing the heavy outfits and letting me pull your ear. Thank you everyone for coming. Sorry if we missed meeting anyone. Big thank you to the one and only #heronumber1 and @ahuja_yashvardhan for being a part of the festivities,” Kashmera wrote in the caption.

Talking to the media about the wedding, Govinda told Instant Bollywood, “Ishvar se praarthana hai, jo kripa Arti par hui hai kisi prakaar ka vastu dosh na lage (I pray for her wellbeing and may god protect her from evil eyes).” Arti tied the knot with Navi Mumbai-based businessman Dipak Chauhan in the presence of their family members and close friends. She looked stunning in a red bridal lehenga, while her husband complemented the actress in white-coloured sherwani.

Krushna Abhishek also got emotional as he talked about Govinda attending Arti’s wedding. “Maama aaye bahut khushi hui. I was so happy to see him. Wo dil ki baat hai. Humara emotional connect hai,” he told Instant Bollywood.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

