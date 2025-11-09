Greek Woman Falls In Love With Indian Actor, Marries Him, Then Divorce Happens. Now, They’re Dating Each Other

The love stories of our favourite Bollywood stars feel straight out of a movie script. Agree?

An Indian actor and a Greek beauty met, fell in love, tied the knot, parted ways and later found love in each other all over again. Sounds straight out of a film, right?

The actor in question is Gulshan Devaiah. And, His love story with Kallirroi Tziafeta is no less interesting than his films.

The two met through mutual friends and quickly bonded over art, travel and their shared love for cinema.

After dating for two years, Gulshan Devaiah and Kallirroi Tziafeta got married in 2012. Their wedding brought together two worlds, India and Greece, in a beautiful union.

For eight years, the couple seemed inseparable, often sharing glimpses of their life on social media. But as time passed, cracks began to show in their marriage.

By 2020, things had changed, and the two quietly decided to part ways. They chose not to make any public announcement, respecting the privacy of their relationship.

“We are amicably divorced! We are both doing okay. We did not put out a press or social media statement because our marriage is our private matter. That’s all there is to say,” he told SpotboyE.

Despite the heartbreak, fate had other plans for them. After nearly three years apart, love found its way back into their lives.

In 2023, Gulshan confirmed that he and Kallirroi had started dating again. He said they were taking things slow, learning from their past and enjoying each other’s company.

Last year, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Gulshan Devaiah said that the experience of separation had taught them how to deal with the hiccups in a better way.

“We’ve started dating again, and the most planning we currently do is find nice restaurants to go to or destinations to holiday in together,” he said.