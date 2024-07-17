‘Grinding for the greatest’: Mohammed Shami hits the nets, eyes India return | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Having been away from the cricket field since the ODI World Cup in November last year due to ankle injury , star India pacer Mohammed Shami finally hit the nets in a bid to make his comeback to competitive cricket.Shami took to social media on Tuesday to share an update on his recovery process. In a video posted on his Instagram account, the speedster can be seen cautiously bowling a few deliveries in the training nets.Despite having recovered from an ankle injury, Shami is taking a measured approach to his return, refraining from bowling at full intensity just yet.“Vibing with the latest, grinding for the greatest,” Shami captioned his post.

Shami underwent surgery to fix an injured ankle earlier this year but his road to recovery took much longer than expected as he missed the IPL 2024 and T20 World Cup .

Shami’s absence was keenly felt during India’s cricketing endeavours, notably missing the South Africa tour and the five-match Test series against England following his standout performance in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Despite battling through injury during the World Cup, Shami emerged as the tournament’s highest-wicket taker with 24 wickets in seven matches at an average of 10.70.

Shami is likely to make a comeback in the home series against Bangladesh. India will host Bangladesh for two Tests and three T20 Internationals in September-October.