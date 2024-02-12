সোমবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ২৯শে মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বহি বিশ্ব

Gujarat CM Stays Overnight at Village, Urges Youth to Stay Away from Addiction

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৪ ১১:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
bhupendrabhai patel 2023 12 7fc23b945e3c29e8385d5cddae3d5b80


Last Updated: February 12, 2024, 10:41 IST

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel. (Image: PTI)

Patel on Saturday launched the campaign with prayers at a temple in the village and took part in a cleanliness drive there

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has urged the residents of Jalotra village in Banaskantha district to adopt drip irrigation and organic farming and appealed to the youth to stay away from addiction and pursue education.

The CM spent a night in the village as part of the ruling BJP’s ‘Gaon Chalo’ campaign.

Patel on Saturday launched the campaign with prayers at a temple in the village and took part in a cleanliness drive there.

“The zeal with which the BJP government is working, all the pending works will also be completed in the near future,” he said.

With the strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone should work to strengthen the party so that the slogan of a ’developed Gujarat with a developed India’ can be realised, Patel said.

He had dinner with the family members of local leader Dineshbhai Bhatola, said a government release.

Through the initiative, the BJP aims to strengthen all the booths in Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

A total 56,700 party workers, including ministers and MLAs, were assigned different booths across the state under the ‘Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, during February 10-11, it said.

On Sunday morning, CM Patel met farmers, youth, women, and leaders of different communities and discussed various government schemes, said the release.

He urged the farmers to adopt drip irrigation and organic farming and appealed to youth to stay away from addiction.

The farmers thanked the CM for sanctioning Rs 862 crore for a water supply project that will benefit 125 villages in the region, the release added.

In 2019, the BJP won all the 26 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

