Gulshan Devaiah Recalls His ‘Excruciating Hours’ At SRK’s Mannat: ‘I Was Very Nervous, Uncomfortable…’

Actor Gulshan Deviah was recently seen in Raj & DK’s crime thriller series Guns & Gulaabs alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. The actor’s performance as the contract killer Chaar Cut Atmaram won the audience over. He recently appeared on the IVM Pop podcast and recalled his early years in Bollywood. He spoke about how he once felt out of place at a party at Shah Rukh Khan’s house. He also described the superstar’s famous bungalow Mannat and said that the huge entrance at the front is only a facade.

Gulshan said, “I’ve met him (Shah Rukh Khan) once, been to his house, spent three excruciating hours because at that point I was very uncomfortable. Early years. I was super nervous. There were so many other people also. There was a party in his house, and I was like, ‘What am I doing here? I don’t deserve to be here. I’m just here because I’m friends with some other people who are here.”

Talking about the interior of the house, Gulshan said, “There’s a big marble statue of I think Radha Krishna. It was quite beautiful. Big dining table with lots of lights on the floor. I haven’t seen the entire house because we were only in the area where they entertain the guests, which is quite a big area. It starts from the side and joins the main Mannat, the old building. But the actual residential area is Mannat annexure, which is the building at the back.”

He added that the famous gate of the bungalow where many fans come throughout the day to take photos is “just for show,” as the main entry is from the gate at the rear of the house. Gulshan said that the “old building” has been conversed as per the norms for heritage properties.

Shah Rukh Khan had bought Mannat during his initial years in Bollywood. The house was then renovated much later by Shah Rukh’s wife Gauri Khan, who is also a popular interior designer.