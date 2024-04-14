রবিবার , ১৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১লা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Gunshots Fired Outside Salman Khan’s Home; Amar Singh Chamkila’s Killer Is Still Alive: Mehsampur Director

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৪, ২০২৪ ১০:৫৩ অপরাহ্ণ
salman chamkila 2024 04 39bd612fce2d81d8bb8a9a9796467b17


Last Updated:

Firing outside Salman Khan's residence; Amar Singh Chamkila killer still alive?

Firing outside Salman Khan’s residence; Amar Singh Chamkila killer still alive?

From firing incident outside Salman Khan’s residence to reports of Amar Singh Chamkila’s killer still alive, check out all updates here

In the early hours of April 14, gunfire was reported outside Salman Khan‘s residence in Mumbai. The incident occurred around 4.55 am, as per initial reports by CNN-News18, with two individuals spotted on a motorcycle and fired three shots in the air. Heavy police deployment is currently seen outside the superstar’s residence, Galaxy Apartments. Mumbai Police have initiated efforts to nab the culprits by examining CCTV footage. The incident has been reported at the Bandra Police Station and the process of filing an FIR is underway.

For more info: Gunshots Fired Outside Salman Khan’s Mumbai Home, Investigation Underway | What We Know

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s Amar Singh Chamkila has finally been released amid much anticipation. The film is based on the life of the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was assassinated in Mehsampur. According to a report by The Print, that traces the events following Chamkila’s assassination, one of the three killers of the singer is still alive.

For more info: Amar Singh Chamkila’s Killer Is Still Alive, Says Mehsampur Director; Family That Hosted Singer Left India

Survival drama The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide gross collection within nine days of its release. Directed by Blessy and based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, the film follows the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer forced into slavery as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. Despite the film’s significant success, controversies are now beginning to surface.

For more info: Prithviraj Sukumaran Clarifies No Intimate Scene With Goat Was Shot In The Goat Life: ‘It Was Director’s Call’

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most powerful and loved couples, are celebrating their second marriage anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle and sent wishes to them. She dropped an adorable photo from their wedding ceremony.

For more info: Neetu Kapoor Sends ‘Blessings’ To Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor On Their Second Marriage Anniversary; See Photo  

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most powerful and loved couples, are celebrating their second marriage anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. Making this occasion even more special, Alia Bhatt shared an adorable post on Instagram, leaving fans gushing all over the power couple.

For more info: Alia Bhatt Drops Romantic Pic With Ranbir Kapoor On Their 2nd Anniversary; See Viral Post

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close wat



Source link

