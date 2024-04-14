Gunshots Fired Outside Salman Khan’s Home; Amar Singh Chamkila’s Killer Is Still Alive: Mehsampur Director

In the early hours of April 14, gunfire was reported outside Salman Khan‘s residence in Mumbai. The incident occurred around 4.55 am, as per initial reports by CNN-News18, with two individuals spotted on a motorcycle and fired three shots in the air. Heavy police deployment is currently seen outside the superstar’s residence, Galaxy Apartments. Mumbai Police have initiated efforts to nab the culprits by examining CCTV footage. The incident has been reported at the Bandra Police Station and the process of filing an FIR is underway.

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s Amar Singh Chamkila has finally been released amid much anticipation. The film is based on the life of the iconic Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila, who was assassinated in Mehsampur. According to a report by The Print, that traces the events following Chamkila’s assassination, one of the three killers of the singer is still alive.

Survival drama The Goat Life, starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in worldwide gross collection within nine days of its release. Directed by Blessy and based on the 2008 bestselling novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, the film follows the real-life story of Najeeb, a Malayali immigrant labourer forced into slavery as a goatherd in Saudi Arabia. Despite the film’s significant success, controversies are now beginning to surface.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, one of the most powerful and loved couples, are celebrating their second marriage anniversary today. The couple tied the knot on April 14, 2022, in an intimate ceremony. Neetu Kapoor took to her social media handle and sent wishes to them. She dropped an adorable photo from their wedding ceremony.

