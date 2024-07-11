বৃহস্পতিবার , ১১ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ২৭শে আষাঢ়, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘Hamare time par captain ke upar churi feri jati thi’: Shahid Afridi asks for Babar Azam’s removal as Pakistan captain | Cricket News

জুলাই ১১, ২০২৪ ৩:৫৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: On the sidelines of the World Championship of Legends (WCL), Shahid Afridi, plying his trade for Pakistan Champions, has called for the removal of Babar Azam as Pakistan’s captain.
This comes after Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup, where they were eliminated early following losses to the USA and India, respectively.

Afridi pointed out that Babar has been given ample opportunities as captain, having led the team in multiple World Cups, Asia Cups, and T20 World Cups.

“As far as Babar’s captaincy is concerned. I have also captained, Younis Khan, Misbah-ul-Haq, all have captained. No other captain has been given such an open chance. As soon as the World Cup ends, the captain is blamed. He has had 2-3 World Cups, 2-3 Asia Cups, T20 World Cup, he has had enough chances. Babar has been given enough chances. In our times the captain was under the knife. Now whatever surgery needs to be done, it needs to be done once, and whoever is coming new should be given full time,” Afridi told Geo News.
Babar had previously stepped down as Pakistan’s captain following the team’s poor performance in the ODI World Cup in India last year.

However, he was reinstated by the Pakistan Cricket Board after his replacement, Shaheen Shah Afridi, was removed from captaincy after just one series against New Zealand.
Pakistan’s early exit from the T20 World Cup was a significant disappointment for the team and its fans. They suffered an upset defeat against the USA and lost to their archrivals, India, in the initial group stage of the tournament. Since Pakistan’s exit, several former Pakistani cricketers, including Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar, have questioned Babar’s credibility as the captain of the team.
India went on to win the tournament undefeated, securing a seven-run victory over South Africa in the final and ending the nation’s 17-year drought for the T20 World Cup.





