Hangzhou Asian Games: Full India schedule on October 2; live updates, live streaming details | Asian Games 2023 News

After athletics led India's medal rush on Day 8, the hopes of extending the medal tally continues to rest on track and field athletes on the ninth day of the Hangzhou Asian Games. Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee will play a historic semifinal in the women's doubles table tennis event.

Following is India’s Day 9 schedule at the Asian Games on October 2:

Archery

6:30 AM: India vs Malaysia in Recurve Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination

India vs UAE in Compound Mixed Team 1/8 Elimination

Bridge

6:30 AM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare – Men Team Round Robin 2-9

Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar – Mixed Team Round Robin 2-9

Athletics

6:30 AM: Tejaswin Shankar in Men’s Decathlon 100m

6:40 AM: Jesse Sandesh in Men’s High Jump Qualification – Group A

Sarvesh Anil Kushare in Men’s High Jump Qualification – Group B

Roller Skating

6:45 AM: Aryan Pal, Anand Kumar, Siddhant, Vikram – Men’s Speed Skating 3000m relay race – Preliminary

7 AM: Sanjana, Karthika, Heeral, Aarathi – Women’s Speed Skating 3000m relay race – Final

Equestrian

7 AM: Major Apurva Dabhade, Vikas Kumar in Eventing Jumping (Individual Final)

Kurash

7 AM: Jyoti Tokas vs Iran – Women’s 87kg Quarterfinal

7:05 AM: Yash Kumar Chauhan vs Iran – Men’s 90kg Quarterfinal

Athletics

7 AM: Tejaswin Shankar in Men’s Decathlon Long Jump

7:17 AM: Mohammed Afsal Pulikkalakath in Men’s 800m Round 1 – Heat 2

7:24 AM: Krishan Kumar in Men’s 800m Round 1 – Heat 3

Archery

7:30 AM: India vs Singapore in Compound Men’s Team 1/8 Elimination

Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swamy, Parneet Kaur in Compound Women 1/8 Elimination

Badminton

7:30 AM: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth in Men’ Singles Round of 64

PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha in Women’s Singles Round of 64

Satwik/Chirag, Dhruv/Arjun in Men’s Doubles Round of 32

Rohan/Sikki, Sai Pratheek/Tanisha in Mixed Doubles Round of 32

Sepaktakraw

7:30 AM: India vs Singapore in Men’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B

Canoe Sprint

7:40 AM: Niraj Verma in Men’s Canoe Single 1000m Final

Athletics

7:45 AM: Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan in Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 1

8:01 AM: Yashas Palaksha in Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 3

8:05 AM: Tejaswin Shankar in Men’s Decathlon Shot Put

8:10 AM: Vithya Ramraj in Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 1

8:18 AM: Ravi Sinchal Kaveram Theetharamada in Women’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 – Heat 2

Canoe Sprint

8:20 AM: Megha Pradeep, Shivani Verma in Women’s Canoe Double 500m Final

8:25 AM: Binita Chanu Oinam, Parvathy Geetha in Women’s Kayak Double 500m Final

Archery

8:40 AM: India vs Thailand in Recurve Women’s Team 1/8 Elimination

India vs Hong Kong, China in Recurve Men’s Team 1/8 Elimination

Canoe Sprint

9:15 AM: Ribason Singh Ningthoujam, Gyaneshwor Singh Philem in Men’s Canoe Double 500m Final

Squash

10 AM: Abhay Singh & Anahat Singh vs Thailand in Mixed Doubled 1st Round, Team Pool Match

Table Tennis

10:15 AM: Sutirtha Mukherjee/Ayhika Mukherjee vs Suyong Cha/Sugyong Pak (North Korea) in Women’s Doubles Semifinal 2

Bridge

11 AM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare – Men Team Round Robin 2-10

Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar – Mixed Team Round Robin 2-10

Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Bharti Dey, Alka Kshirsagar, Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel – Women Team – Women Team Round Robin 2-6

Archery

11:05 AM: Abhishek Verma in Compound Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination

Ojas Pravin Deotale in Compound Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination

Jyothi Surekha Vennam in Compound Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination

Aditi Gopichand Swami vs Imayung Rai in Compound Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination

Sepaktakraw

12:30 PM: India vs Philippines in Men’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B

India vs Philippines in Women’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B

Squash

12:30 PM: Tanvi Khanna vs Arichaya Chujit (Thailand) in Women’s Singles Round of 16

Chess

12:30 PM: Vidit Gujarathi, Gukesh D, Arjun Erigais, R Praggnanandhaa – Men’s Team Round 4

Koneru Humpy, Vantika Agrawal, Vaishali Rameshbabu, Savitha Sri Baskar – Women’s Team Round 4

Hockey

1:15 PM: India vs Bangladesh in Preliminary Men’s Pool A

Kurash

1:15 PM: Jyoti Tokas vs Melika Omid Vandchaly (Iran) in Women -87Kg Quarterfinal Bout 2

Yash Kumar Chauhan vs Sadegh Azarang (Iran) in Men -90Kg Quarterfinal Bout 3

Bridge

1:30 PM: Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral, Rajeshwar Tiwari, Sumit Mukherjee, Raju Tolani, Ajay Khare – Men Team Round Robin 2-11

Kiran Nadar, B Satyanarayana, Himani Khandelwal, Rajeev Khandelwal, Marianne Karmarkar, Sandeep Karmarkar – Mixed Team Round Robin 2-11

Asha Sharma, Puja Batra, Bharti Dey, Alka Kshirsagar, Kalpana Gurjar, Vidya Patel – Women Team – Women Team Round Robin 2-7

Squash

13:30 PM: Joshana Chinappa vs Mingyeong Heo (Korea) in Women’s Singles Round of 16

Kabaddi

1:30 PM: India vs Chinese Taipei in Women’s Team Group A – Game 1

Basketball

1:30 PM: India vs DPR Korea in Women’s Quarterfinal

Archery

1:45 PM: Bhajan Kaur vs Atheer Fisal Ali Alhusaini in Recurve Women’s Individual 1/32 Elimination

2:15 PM: Atanu Das, Bommadevara Dhiraj in Recurve Men’s Individual 1/16 Elimination

Ankita Bhakat – Recurve Women’s Individual 1/16 Elimination

Squash

Mahesh Mangaonkar vs Ryunosuke Tsukue (Japan) in Men’s Singles Round of 16

Saurav Ghosal vs Ammar Altamimi (Kuwait) in Men’s Singles Round of 16

Diving

4:30 PM: London Singh Hemam in Men’s 1m Springboard Final

Athletics

4:30 PM: Pavithra Vengatesh in Women’s Pole Vault Final

4:35 PM: Tejaswin Shanker in Men’s Decathlon High Jump

4:40 PM: Shaili Singh, Ancy Sojan Edappilly in Women’s Long Jump Final

4:50 PM: Parul Chaudhary, Priti in Women’s 3000m Steeplechase Final

5:25 PM: Amlan Borgohain in Men’s 200m Final

6:10 PM: Muhammed Anas, Jisna Mathew, Aishwarya Mishra, Soniya Baishya, Muhammed Ajmal in 4 x 400m Relay Mixed Final

6:40 PM: Tejaswin Shanker in Men’s Decathlon 400m

All the Hangzhou Asian Games action is being telecast and live stream on Sony Liv app and Sony Sports Networks.









