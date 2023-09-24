রবিবার , ২৪ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ৯ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Hangzhou Asian Games: India play out 1-1 draw with Myanmar, enter round of 16 in men’s football | Asian Games 2023 News

NEW DELHI: Thanks to a crucial goal from Sunil Chhetri, the Indian men’s football team secured a 1-1 draw against Myanmar, securing their spot in the round of 16 at the Asian Games in Hangzhou on Sunday.
Their next challenge will be Saudi Arabia in the pre-quarterfinals.
Chhetri exhibited his scoring prowess by converting from the penalty spot in the 23rd minute. The penalty was earned by Rahim Ali, who was brought down inside the penalty area by Hein Zeyar Lin.

Lin received a yellow card for his sliding tackle, and Chhetri, with his trademark composure, found the back of the net. This penalty was reminiscent of his performance against Bangladesh in the second group game just two days prior.
Coming off the bench, Kyaw Htwe found the equaliser for Myanmar when he headed the ball past Dheeraj Singh in the 74th minute at the Xiaoshan Sports Center Stadium.
However, despite the two teams having same points, India progressed as the runner-up from Group A, as the Chhetri-led side has scored more goals than Myanmar in the tournament.
All in all, it was a creditable performance from the Indians who were thrashed 5-0 by hosts China in their opener, before getting their act together to eke out a scrappy 1-0 win over Bangladesh. China topped the pool.

India showed intent from the beginning but seemed to struggle in the final third. However, they still managed to take the lead in the game thanks to Chhetri’s goal.
However, they could not end the group stage on a winning note.
The last time the two teams met, earlier this year in Imphal, India beat Myanmar 1-0.
(With PTI Inputs)





