সোমবার , ২ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১৭ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Hangzhou Asian Games: India’s 4x400m mixed relay bronze turned into silver after Sri Lanka disqualified | Asian Games 2023 News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২, ২০২৩ ৯:২০ অপরাহ্ণ
1696260059 photo



msid 104110955,imgsize 71166

NEW DELHI: After Jyothi Yarraji’s bronze medal was upgraded to silver at the Hangzhou Asian Games, India witnessed a similar incident on Monday where the third place finish in 4x400m mixed relay event turned into a second place.
The quartet of Muhammed Ajmal Variyathodi, Vithya Ramraj, Rajesh Ramesh and Subha Venkatesan experienced a fortuitous turn of events as they were upgraded to the second spot due to a ‘lane infringement’ by the Sri Lankan 4x400m mixed relay quartet.
Initially, the Indian team had clinched the bronze medal with a time of 3:14.34 seconds in the mixed team 4x400m relay.

However, their joy knew no bounds when the Sri Lankan quartet, who had initially secured the second spot with a fraction-of-a-second advantage at 3:14.25 seconds, was disqualified due to a ‘lane infringement.’
The gold medal was claimed by Bahrain runners, who posted a time of 3:14.02 seconds. As a result of the disqualification, Kazakhstan, who had originally finished fourth, were elevated to the bronze medal position, achieving a season’s best time of 3:24.85 seconds.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Russian Film Festival 3
৩ দিনব্যাপী রুশ চলচ্চিত্র উৎসব ও আলোকচিত্র প্রদর্শনী শুরু
বাংলাদেশ
1696260059 photo
Hangzhou Asian Games: India’s 4x400m mixed relay bronze turned into silver after Sri Lanka disqualified | Asian Games 2023 News
খেলাধুলা
1686410112 desi ghee 5
Weight Loss in 7days: রোগা হওয়ার চরম দাওয়াই ঘি! প্রতিদিন ঠিক এই ভাবে রাখুন ডায়েটে, ঝরবে মেদ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
shah rukh khan 2023 10 cac67fabc89360a024fd72ca7cfea89b
Shah Rukh Khan Commemorates Gandhi Jayanti With A Special Note: ‘Never Lose Spirit In The Face Of Adversity’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm bidenputin

বাইডেনের সঙ্গে আন্তরিক ও চমৎকার বৈঠক হয়েছে: পুতিন

 1627801643 world lung cancer day 2021

How to Use Behavioural Science to Stop Smoking

 received 374864810943146

বঙ্গমাতা জাতীয় অনুর্ধর্ধ -১৭ গোল্ডকাপ টুর্নামেন্টে ফাহমিদার হ্যাটট্রিকে চট্টগ্রাম জেলা টিম জয়ী

 aamir khan 1

Wimbledon 2023: Aamir Khan Spends Quality Time With Kids At The Games; Daughter Ira Khan Shares Photo

 wm Khulna University New

র‍্যাগিংয়ের দায়ে খুলনা বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের ৫ শিক্ষার্থীকে সাজা

 e90296f8 f1ab 11ea 8bce 519453830254 2

অন্য যে কারও ছবি, ভিডিও এবার রিপোস্ট করা যাবে ইনস্টাগ্রামে! জানুন বিশেষ সুবিধা

 mutual fund 1

দরপতনের শীর্ষে এশিয়ান টাইগার সন্ধানী লাইফ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm russia0ukraine

দীর্ঘমেয়াদি যুদ্ধের প্রস্তুতি নিচ্ছে রাশিয়া: যুক্তরাষ্ট্র

 received 561432882217383

আনোয়ারায় ৯৩ হাজার ইয়াবা সহ র‍্যাবের হাতে ধরা

 26.02.23 blackmail

সামাজিক যোগাযোগ মাধ্যমে ভাইরাল পাইকগাছায় জুতাপায়ে শহীদ মিনারে শ্রদ্ধা নিবেদন!