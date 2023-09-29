Hangzhou Asian Games: Palak Gulia, Esha Singh gold-silver feat makes it a historic day for India | Asian Games 2023 News

NEW DELHI: Two young Indian shooters, Palak Gulia and Esha Singh , took centre stage at the Asian Games , clinching gold and silver medals in the highly competitive 10m air pistol event. Their performances have added to India’s burgeoning tally in the sport, now standing at an impressive 17 medals, including six golds.Seventeen-year-old Palak emerged as the star of the day, securing the coveted gold medal with a remarkable score of 242.1 in the finals, establishing an Asian Games record. This victory marks her first major individual medal in international competition, a remarkable feat given her relatively short time in the shooting scene, having joined just last year.Esha, who had already won an individual silver in the 25m pistol event earlier in the week, continued her stellar performance by claiming the silver in the 10m air pistol event. She scored 239.7 in the finals, bolstering India’s medal count. The duo’s fierce competition pushed each other to new heights and captivated the audience until Palak eventually secured the gold.Pakistan’s Talat Kishmala also displayed commendable skill, ultimately settling for a bronze after a closely contested battle with Esha.

The day’s triumphs did not end there for Indian shooters. In the 50m rifle arena, the men’s 3-positions team, featuring the young trio of Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale , and Akhil Sheoran , achieved a historic victory by defeating their Chinese rivals. They not only clinched the gold but also set a world record score of 1769, surpassing the Chinese team by six points.

Aishwary and Swapnil’s exceptional performances earned them spots in the individual finals, marking a groundbreaking achievement in a sport that has long been dominated by Chinese marksmen at the Asian level.

Swapnil Kusale, who is considered a strong contender for the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris, delivered a stellar performance by setting an Asian Games record in the qualification round with a score of 591.

Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar matched Swapnil’s score but secured a place in the finals, taking second place due to a higher number of shots closer to the bullseye (inner-10s). Swapnil had 33 ‘inner-10s,’ while Aishwary had 27.

Asian Games 2023: Gold for Team India in 50m rifle 3 positions event

Despite finishing fifth in qualification, Akhil Sheoran missed out on the individual medal round, as only two shooters per country are allowed in this stage.

The remarkable achievements of these Indian shooters reflect their extraordinary talent and determination. Their success is a significant milestone for Indian competitive shooting and a source of pride for the nation.

Additionally, in the women’s 10m air pistol team event, Esha Singh played a pivotal role in securing a silver medal for India, alongside teammates Palak Gulia and Divya TS. Their aggregate score of 1731 points secured the silver, with China taking the gold with a total of 1736, setting an Asian Games record. Chinese Taipei claimed the bronze with a total of 1723 points.

The qualification round scores determined the team medallists, while the top eight individual shooters advanced to the finals, competing for individual glory.

Esha had previously claimed a silver medal in the women’s individual 25m pistol event earlier in the week and also contributed to the gold medal-winning women’s 25m pistol team event alongside Manu Bhaker and Rhythm Sangwan on the same day.

(With PTI inputs)