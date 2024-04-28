Happy Birthday Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Top Films, Songs and Upcoming Projects!

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has indeed come a long way in her career. The credit goes to her stellar performances and on-screen charm. She made her theatrical debut in the 2010 Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Tamil film Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa in a small role. In the same year, the actress bagged the lead role in the romance thriller Ye Maaya Chesave.

From making us groove to the tunes of Oo Oo Antava to stepping into the OTT circuit with The Family Man, Samantha has proven her mettle several times. On the occasion of her 37th birthday today, April 28, let’s take a look back at her hit tracks, top movies, and upcoming projects, including an insight into her autoimmune condition of Myositis.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Top Movies

EegaAlso known as Makkhi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu played the love interest of Nani, who is tragically killed by Kiccha Sudeep. Directed by SS Rajamouli, the film was a blockbuster and was dubbed in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam. The story revolves around the revenge of the murdered man in the reincarnated form of a housefly. RangasthalamSamantha Ruth Prabhu’s chemistry with Ram Charan was the focal point of this action drama. Earning praise from both critics and audiences, the film turned into a commercially successful one. It received the National Film Award for Best Audiography. MajiliDirected by Shiva Nirvana, the movie marked the fourth collaboration between Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya. The film was a box office hit and was lauded for its delightful music and impressive performances. JaanuThe movie struck the right chord with movie buffs due to the perfect comic timing and sweet romantic moments. Samantha Ruth Prabhu was cast opposite Sharwanand in the film directed by C Prem Kumar. The refreshing story of two childhood sweethearts reuniting again formed the crux of the tale. YashodaSamantha Ruth Prabhu played the role of a surrogate mother who uncovers the dark truths of the medical industry. Her fearless and bold character left the audience impressed. ShaakuntalamSamantha Ruth Prabhu appeared in a period drama based on the popular Sanskrit play Abhijnanasakuntalam by Kalidasa. Alongside her, the film features Dev Mohan and Mohan Babu in key roles. KushiThe romantic drama stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu as a Kashmiri girl who falls in love with Vijay Deverakonda’s character Viplav. For the movie, the actress reunited with director Shiva Nirvana, with whom she previously worked on Majili.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Best Songs

Oo AntavaIn the blockbuster Sukumar film, Pushpa: The Rise, Samantha Ruth Prabhu left audiences in awe with her sizzling dance performance and on-fleek expressions. Her fiery chemistry with Allu Arjun was a bonus. The song quickly became a sensation on YouTube and continues to trend on social media platforms even today. Selfie PullaFeatured in the 2014 film Kaththi, the foot-tapping number was sung collaboratively by Sunidhi Chauhan and Anirudh Ravichander. No wonder, it is a fan favourite of many, often played during parties and other celebrations. Kaadhal AasaiThe song is carved to perfection by Yuvan Shankar Raja and features Samantha Ruth Prabhu alongside Suriya. Both drizzle some romance to the track making it a catchy audio-visual experience. Ek Do TeenIt is a beloved song featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Suriya. With its peppy tune, energetic beats, and Yuvan’s amazing vocals, the song lives in our minds rent-free. Apple BeautyFeatured in the movie Janatha Garage, Jr NTR and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s chemistry shines in the track, which is sung by Yazin Nizar and Neha Bhasin.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Upcoming Projects

Citadel: Honey BunnyThis is an Indian screen adaptation of the popular Russo Brothers’ directorial Citadel, featuring Priyanka Chopra. The upcoming spy action series features Samantha Ruth Prabhu joining forces with Varun Dhawan in the 1990s era. Action and romance can be found aplenty in the web show, scheduled to premiere on Prime Video.

Autoimmune Condition

In October 2022, Samantha Ruth Prabhu penned a long note on Instagram revealing that she was suffering from an autoimmune condition known as Myositis.

“A few months back I was diagnosed with an auto-immune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realizing that we don’t always need to put up a strong front” read an excerpt of her caption. Just a year prior to her ailment, she separated from her husband Naga Chaitanya.

Since the revelation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been vocal about the disease talking about it on podcasts and social media, trying to spread awareness. Myositis even forced her to take a sabbatical from her work commitments. The shooting of Kushi was also halted for some time due to her condition. In an Instagram live session, Samantha also revealed of taking steroid shots for recovery.