‘Happy Rakshabandhan’: Shreyas Iyer posts cute photo with sister Shresta – watch | Off the field News

Shreyas Iyer (L) and sister Shresta Iyer (R) in a social media post. (Instagram)

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer has posted a cute photo with sister Shestra Iyer on the day of Rakhi. On the auspicious day, the cricketer shared the photo on his Instagram handle with a simple caption of ‘Happy Rakshabandhan’.Iyer, whose last appearance for India came against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy in March, was on the sidelines during the team’s five-match Test tour of England. But his desire to return to the longest format could change soon.

Shreyas Iyer Jets Off from Mumbai in Casual Style

As TOI had reported, Iyer is expected to get the nod from the selectors to appear in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format from September 9, and the two-Test series against West Indies from October 2.

Shreyas Iyer posted this photo on his Instagram account to celebrate Rakshabandhan with sister Shresta. (Instagram)

“We need Iyer’s class and experience in the middle order in all formats. It’s something which we missed in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The selectors are aware that Iyer is an excellent player of spin bowling, which will be crucial in a home season that involves four Tests — two each against West Indies and South Africa,” sources had told TOI.Iyer last played a Test match for India in February 2024 against England where he scored 27 and 29. Across 14 Tests he’s scored 811 runs at an average of 36.86 with one century and five fifties. He’s been out of favour since a back issue and poor form. The decision-makers, however, feel Iyer has earned the right to wear the whites again. The 30-year-old scored 480 runs at 68.57 in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, including two centuries, in five matches last season.On the domestic front, Iyer has been picked in the West Zone team for the Duleep Trophy, which will be played at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). The seeded West Zone team, the reigning champions, will directly play in the semifinals from September 4.Shresta Iyer, the cricketer’s younger sibling, is a professional dancer and choreographer.