Advertise here
শনিবার , ৯ আগস্ট ২০২৫ | ২৫শে শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

‘Happy Rakshabandhan’: Shreyas Iyer posts cute photo with sister Shresta – watch | Off the field News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
আগস্ট ৯, ২০২৫ ১০:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
‘Happy Rakshabandhan’: Shreyas Iyer posts cute photo with sister Shresta – watch | Off the field News


Advertise here
Shreyas Iyer (L) and sister Shresta Iyer (R) in a social media post. (Instagram)

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer has posted a cute photo with sister Shestra Iyer on the day of Rakhi. On the auspicious day, the cricketer shared the photo on his Instagram handle with a simple caption of ‘Happy Rakshabandhan’.Iyer, whose last appearance for India came against New Zealand in the Champions Trophy in March, was on the sidelines during the team’s five-match Test tour of England. But his desire to return to the longest format could change soon.

Shreyas Iyer Jets Off from Mumbai in Casual Style

As TOI had reported, Iyer is expected to get the nod from the selectors to appear in the Asia Cup, which will be played in the T20 format from September 9, and the two-Test series against West Indies from October 2.

Shreyas-Iyer

Shreyas Iyer posted this photo on his Instagram account to celebrate Rakshabandhan with sister Shresta. (Instagram)

“We need Iyer’s class and experience in the middle order in all formats. It’s something which we missed in England during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The selectors are aware that Iyer is an excellent player of spin bowling, which will be crucial in a home season that involves four Tests — two each against West Indies and South Africa,” sources had told TOI.Iyer last played a Test match for India in February 2024 against England where he scored 27 and 29. Across 14 Tests he’s scored 811 runs at an average of 36.86 with one century and five fifties. He’s been out of favour since a back issue and poor form. The decision-makers, however, feel Iyer has earned the right to wear the whites again. The 30-year-old scored 480 runs at 68.57 in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai, including two centuries, in five matches last season.On the domestic front, Iyer has been picked in the West Zone team for the Duleep Trophy, which will be played at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence (CoE). The seeded West Zone team, the reigning champions, will directly play in the semifinals from September 4.Shresta Iyer, the cricketer’s younger sibling, is a professional dancer and choreographer.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

শ্রীবরদীতে পক্ষাঘাতগ্রস্থ স্ত্রীকে জীবন্ত কবর দেয়ার চেষ্টা স্বামীর, ভিডিও ভাইরাল
শ্রীবরদীতে পক্ষাঘাতগ্রস্থ স্ত্রীকে জীবন্ত কবর দেয়ার চেষ্টা স্বামীর, ভিডিও ভাইরাল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
North Bengal Weather Update: উইকএন্ডে উত্তর কাঁপিয়ে বৃষ্টির লাগাতার ধারা, জেলায়-জেলায় তুমুল বৃষ্টি, রইল উত্তরবঙ্গের ওয়েদার আপডেট | Weekend Weather Update: All the districts will recieve rain, know weather update | উত্তরবঙ্গ
North Bengal Weather Update: উইকএন্ডে উত্তর কাঁপিয়ে বৃষ্টির লাগাতার ধারা, জেলায়-জেলায় তুমুল বৃষ্টি, রইল উত্তরবঙ্গের ওয়েদার আপডেট | Weekend Weather Update: All the districts will recieve rain, know weather update | উত্তরবঙ্গ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
‘Happy Rakshabandhan’: Shreyas Iyer posts cute photo with sister Shresta – watch | Off the field News
‘Happy Rakshabandhan’: Shreyas Iyer posts cute photo with sister Shresta – watch | Off the field News
খেলাধুলা
Siliguri News: সরকারি জমি বিক্রির ছক! যেভাবে ফাঁদ পাতলেন জমি হাঙররা, রহস্য ফাঁস হতেই ছোটাছুটি প্রশাসনিক আধিকারিকদের | siliguri news land mafias planing to illegally sell government land in naxalbari later administrator takes step | উত্তরবঙ্গ
Siliguri News: সরকারি জমি বিক্রির ছক! যেভাবে ফাঁদ পাতলেন জমি হাঙররা, রহস্য ফাঁস হতেই ছোটাছুটি প্রশাসনিক আধিকারিকদের | siliguri news land mafias planing to illegally sell government land in naxalbari later administrator takes step | উত্তরবঙ্গ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi Have Intense Face-Off In New Breathtaking Tiger 3 Promo, Watch

Salman Khan, Emraan Hashmi Have Intense Face-Off In New Breathtaking Tiger 3 Promo, Watch

 নজরে বাংলাদেশ সীমান্ত, বিএসএফ-এর অনুরোধে বড় সিদ্ধান্ত নিল রাজ্য সরকার! দেখুন ভিডিও

নজরে বাংলাদেশ সীমান্ত, বিএসএফ-এর অনুরোধে বড় সিদ্ধান্ত নিল রাজ্য সরকার! দেখুন ভিডিও

 Lakme Fashion Week: Day 2 Came to an Artistic Close, See Pics

Lakme Fashion Week: Day 2 Came to an Artistic Close, See Pics

 Howrah News: গড়চুমুক মিনি জু'তে পছন্দের প্রাণী দত্তক নিতে পারেন আপনিও! 

Howrah News: গড়চুমুক মিনি জু'তে পছন্দের প্রাণী দত্তক নিতে পারেন আপনিও! 

 1st Test: Rabada five-for helps South Africa wrap up innings win over West Indies | Cricket News

1st Test: Rabada five-for helps South Africa wrap up innings win over West Indies | Cricket News

 Dilip Ghosh Rinku Majumder Son Death:দু’মাস পরই বিয়ের কথা ছিল! আত্মহত্যা করতেই পারেন না দিলীপ জায়া রিঙ্কুর প্রথম পক্ষের ছেলে…বলছেন ওঁরা! srinjoy-dasgupta-cannot-have-killed himself there must be some other mystery-said-his-fathers-family-and-neighbors Dilip Ghosh Rinku Majumder Son Death

Dilip Ghosh Rinku Majumder Son Death:দু’মাস পরই বিয়ের কথা ছিল! আত্মহত্যা করতেই পারেন না দিলীপ জায়া রিঙ্কুর প্রথম পক্ষের ছেলে…বলছেন ওঁরা! srinjoy-dasgupta-cannot-have-killed himself there must be some other mystery-said-his-fathers-family-and-neighbors Dilip Ghosh Rinku Majumder Son Death

 Nia Sharma Teases Sexy Moves for Upcoming Dance Number; Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam Gets Rs 350 Crore Offer From This Streaming Giant

Nia Sharma Teases Sexy Moves for Upcoming Dance Number; Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam Gets Rs 350 Crore Offer From This Streaming Giant

 Shah Rukh Khan Looks Charming In White As He Cheers For Abu Dhabi Knight Riders | Videos Go Viral

Shah Rukh Khan Looks Charming In White As He Cheers For Abu Dhabi Knight Riders | Videos Go Viral

 ত্বকের যত্ন নিতে পুরুষদের এই ৫টি ভুল এড়িয়ে চলা উচিত

ত্বকের যত্ন নিতে পুরুষদের এই ৫টি ভুল এড়িয়ে চলা উচিত

 রিলায়েন্স ওয়ান মিউচুয়াল ফান্ডের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad

রিলায়েন্স ওয়ান মিউচুয়াল ফান্ডের লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা – Corporate Sangbad
Advertise here