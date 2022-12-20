Happy to tour and lose 3-0: Iceland Cricket takes a dig at down-and-out Pakistan | Cricket News

Message to @TheRealPCB, we are happy to come and tour Pakistan and lose 3-0, getting chopped up and sugared like ma… https://t.co/YijH9nuEjG — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) 1671454810000

NEW DELHI: Inching towards an unprecedented and humiliating 3-0 whitewash at home at the hands of England, Pakistan on Monday were brutally roasted by Iceland Cricket on Twitter.As Day 3 of the third and final Pakistan vs England Test in Karachi came to a close, a rampant England cruised towards a 3-0 whitewash.With the visitors needing just 55 more runs to win, an inevitable defeat will result in Pakistan’s first ever clean sweep 3-0 on their soil.With the series sweep looming on Pakistan’s head, Iceland Cricket took to Twitter to take a dig at Babar Azam and co. “Message to @TheRealPCB, we are happy to come and tour Pakistan and lose 3-0, getting chopped up and sugared like marmalade. Just letting you know in the interests of balance. And we will score at 0.7 not 7.0 an over,” Iceland Cricket wrote on the social media platform.

England, on Pakistan’s first Test tour in 17 years, won the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and the second in Multan by 26 runs.

As teenage leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed became the youngest debutant to take five wickets in an innings on Day 3 of the Karachi Test, he put England on course for a memorable win.