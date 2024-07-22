Hardik Pandya: Ajit Agarkar on why Suryakumar Yadav was appointed as Indian T20 captain over Hardik Pandya for Sri Lanka tour | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Suryakumar Yadav has been appointed as the captain of the Indian T20 team , ahead of the tour of Sri Lanka, due to his fitness, feedback from the dressing room, and consistent availability, chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed on Monday. The tour will include three T20 Internationals and three ODIs, starting on July 27.Ajit Agarkar, alongside Gautam Gambhir , emphasized the importance of having a captain who can participate in all games during the maiden press conference of the new head coach.Agarkar stated, “Fitness was a clear challenge, and we wanted someone who was likely to be available more often.”As it happened: Gautam Gambhir’s press conferenceAgarkar further elaborated on the decision to choose Suryakumar Yadav over Hardik Pandya . He recognized Yadav as one of the best T20 batters and noted that Yadav’s leadership would likely see him play all the games.“He is one of the best T20 batters, and as captain, he is likely to play all the games. We think he is a deserving captain and we will see how he fits into the role,” Agarkar explained.

On the matter of Hardik Pandya, Agarkar acknowledged his unique skill set but pointed out ongoing fitness concerns.

“Hardik’s skill-sets are difficult to find, and fitness is difficult to find. We have got a bit more time, and we can look at a few things,” he said, emphasizing the importance of fitness in their selection criteria.

Furthermore, Agarkar mentioned that feedback from the dressing room also played a role in their decision.

“We have taken general feedback from the dressing room also,” he added, indicating that the team’s overall sentiment was considered.

When questioned about the exclusion of former vice-captain KL Rahul , Agarkar clarified, “I wasn’t there when KL was superseded,” distancing himself from previous selection decisions.

The T20 series against Sri Lanka will start on July 27, with further matches on July 28 and 30 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. Suryakumar Yadav will lead a 15-member T20 squad during these games.

The ODIs will be held on August 2, 4, and 7 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Rohit Sharma , who retired from T20 internationals after leading India to the World Cup triumph in the West Indies, will return as the skipper of the one-day international team.