Hardik Pandya Fans Troll Natasa Stankovic As ‘Brother’ Alex Drapes Her Saree: ‘Two-Minute Silence…’

Last Updated: November 07, 2024, 00:03 IST

Natasa Stankovic’s separation from Hardik Pandya has been a topic of intense media interest since the start of the year.

Natasa Stankovic’s friend Alex helps her with her saree.

In a recent viral video, Natasa Stankovic, ex-wife of cricketer Hardik Pandya, shares a light-hearted moment with fitness trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic as he helps her with her saree. The video, posted by Alex, shows him meticulously stitching and draping Natasa’s black saree before she heads out. He humorously captioned it, “I should become a draper and tailor,” capturing the friendly bond between them. Natasa later reposted the video on her Instagram story, adding, “My best friend is better than yours.”

However, the playful interaction didn’t sit well with some of Hardik’s fans, who quickly began trolling Natasa. Speculation around Natasa and Alex’s relationship has been swirling for a while now. While some fans have speculated that they are cousins, Natasa has neither confirmed nor denied any of these assumptions. The video sparked renewed confusion among followers, with one user commenting, “Are you guys a couple? I’m confused.” Another remarked, “Two-minute silence for all the tailors out there.”

Despite the online chatter, Natasa and Alex have often been seen together at social events, including the recent star-studded Diwali bash in Mumbai. The duo attended the event in coordinated outfits, with Natasa dressed in a glamorous black saree embellished with gold motifs, while Alex donned a matching ethnic ensemble.

Since her separation from Hardik Pandya earlier this year, Natasa’s life and relationships have been under intense public scrutiny. The former couple, who got married in 2020, announced their split earlier this year, stating that it was a mutual decision made in the best interest of their son, Agastya. Despite parting ways, Hardik remains a significant part of Agastya’s life, while Natasa has primary custody of their child.

“After 4 years of being together, (we) have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” Hardik and Natasa jointly said in a statement.