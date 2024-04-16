Hardik Pandya: Hardik Pandya’s inclusion in T20 World Cup squad depends on IPL bowling performance: Report | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India captain Rohit Sharma recently held a meeting with head coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Ajit Agarkar in Mumbai during the ongoing IPL 2024 season, according to a media report. The primary agenda of the meeting, which took place at the BCCI headquarters, was to discuss the squad composition for the upcoming T20 World Cup .According to a report by The Indian Express, a crucial decision was made regarding Hardik Pandya ‘s inclusion in the team.The trio decided that bowling regularly during the IPL 2024 will be key to Pandya’s chances of making the cut in the squad.IPL 2024: POINTS TABLE The meeting focused significantly on the selection of fast bowling all-rounders for the T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the USA and Caribbean islands in June. However, the selectors face a challenge due to the limited quality options available.Despite this, they are closely monitoring Shivam Dube, who has been impressive with the bat but has only been utilized as an Impact Player by his franchise, Chennai Super Kings , due to their abundant bowling resources.

Hardik Pandya, who is also leading the Mumbai Indians this season, has been struggling with his bowling form. In six games, he has bowled 11 overs, taking three wickets but conceding runs at an alarming economy rate of 12 per over.

The Indian team management hopes that Pandya can find his rhythm, as his seam bowling adds balance to the playing XI, and his powerful hitting provides depth to the batting lineup.

Reports suggest that the Indian selection committee is set to meet later this month to finalize the squad for the T20 World Cup, with the performance of the hopefuls in the ongoing IPL expected to play a significant role in their decision-making process.