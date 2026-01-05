Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Hold Hands At Mumbai Event; Fans Say ‘Perfect Match’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 06, 2026, 01:05 IST

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma made a stylish appearance at a Mumbai event, holding hands and winning hearts online.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma arrive hand in hand at the United in Triumph event in Mumbai.

Cricketer Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma made a striking public appearance together on Monday evening as they attended the United in Triumph event in Mumbai. Videos and pictures of the couple quickly surfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention and sparking a flurry of reactions from fans.

In clips shared on Instagram, Hardik and Mahieka were seen walking hand in hand before pausing to pose for the paparazzi. The two appeared visibly comfortable and cheerful in each other’s company, smiling and exchanging glances as cameras flashed around them. For the evening, the couple opted for coordinated looks, twinning in black ensembles. Mahieka wore a sleek black dress, while Hardik chose a sharp black suit, adding to their polished appearance at the event.

As videos from the event went viral, social media users were quick to share their opinions. Many fans showered the couple with compliments, praising their chemistry and presence. One fan commented, “You both look so good together…..just perfect…..Class…” Another wrote, “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. They look happy together. God bless.” An Instagram user added, “Aww, so cutely they are holding hands.”

However, not all reactions were positive. One comment read, “Just for some months .. a man who doesn’t respect his son’s mother will never stick to any lady !!” Despite the mixed responses, the couple’s appearance together continued to dominate online conversations, with many applauding their confidence and ease in front of the cameras.

Hardik’s relationship timeline and past marriage

Hardik confirmed his relationship with Mahieka Sharma in October last year, just weeks after rumours about their romance began circulating. The two were also spotted together at the Mumbai airport around the same time. The cricketer later shared a series of photos featuring Mahieka on his Instagram Stories, further fuelling interest in their relationship. Since then, they have also been seen vacationing together.

Before Mahieka, Hardik was rumoured to be dating UK singer Jasmin Walia. She was spotted at matches when Hardik was playing and was even seen in the Mumbai Indians team bus following their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. Reports later suggested that the two had split and unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Hardik was previously married to actor Natasha Stankovic. The couple tied the knot in 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic and welcomed their son, Agastya, on July 30, 2020. In July last year, they confirmed their separation after months of speculation.

In a joint statement, they had said, “After four years together, Natasa and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest of both of us. This was a tough decision to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we shared as we built a family together.”

