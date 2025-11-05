Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma’s Steamy Pics Go Viral; Shabana Azmi Celebrates Zohran Mamdani’s Win | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 05, 2025, 21:50 IST

Hardik Pandya is going all out to flaunt his new relationship. Shabana Azmi praised Mamdani’s victory and slammed Donald Trump.

Read the top news of the day here.

Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya appears to be in a new, happier phase of his life. Months after his separation from Natasa Stankovic in 2024, the all-rounder has been spotted spending time with model and actress Mahieka Sharma. On Tuesday, Hardik took to Instagram to share a few candid pictures that instantly caught the internet’s attention.

Read More: Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma Get Cosy In The Ocean; PDA-Filled Pic Breaks The Internet

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi has congratulated Zohran Mamdani as he has been elected as the first Muslim and youngest mayor of New York City. On Wednesday, Azmi took to her Facebook handle and penned down a long note, sending wishes to Mamdani. She praised Mamdani’s victory and slammed Donald Trump for spreading negativity about the former.

Read More: Shabana Azmi Is ‘Over The Moon’ As Zohran Mamdani Becomes New York City Mayor, Slams Donald Trump

HYBE India has officially launched its operations, marking a major step for the entertainment giant’s expansion into the Indian market. Earlier this week, the company unveiled its official social media handles with a cheerful “Namaste,” instantly energising the BTS ARMY across the country. But what truly sent fans into a frenzy was a mysterious teaser clip shared on November 4, one that many believe hints at BTS’ Jungkook.

Read More: BTS’ Jungkook Coming To India? ARMY Spots Clues In GOLDEN-Themed Teaser

Raveena Tandon has revealed that she was the first choice to play the female lead in the acclaimed thriller Darr (1993), opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan. In a candid interview, Tandon said she was offered the role of Kiran, but she had to turn down the offer as she felt uncomfortable with certain scenes. The role eventually went to Juhi Chawla, and her chemistry with SRK impressed fans.

Read More: Raveena Tandon Rejected SRK’s Darr As She Felt Uncomfortable, Says ‘Swimming Costume Main…’

The 55th Kerala State Film Awards were announced recently, and the jury, chaired by Prakash Raj, has landed in controversy for honouring rape accused rapper Vedan with the Best Lyricist award. Hirandas Murali, better known as rapper Vedan, was awarded for the Kuthanthram song from the 2024 hit film, Manjummel Boys. Now, Filmmaker-screenwriter and founding member of Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), Deedi Damodaran, has called out this decision, given the accusations levelled against the rapper.

Read More: Director Slams Kerala State Film Awards For Honouring Rape Accused Rapper Vedan: ‘Those Who Exploit Women…’

Kashvi Raj Singh Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-…Read More Kashvi Raj Singh is a Sub Editor at News18. She extensively covers Bollywood, Hollywood and television. She not only keeps an eye out for interesting news angles but also often writes social commentary in long-… Read More

First Published: November 05, 2025, 21:50 IST

News movies bollywood Hardik Pandya, Mahieka Sharma’s Steamy Pics Go Viral; Shabana Azmi Celebrates Zohran Mamdani’s Win