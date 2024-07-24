বুধবার , ২৪ জুলাই ২০২৪ | ১০ই শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
Hardik Pandya reacts to Natasa Stankovic’s latest social media post after divorce | Off the field News

জুলাই ২৪, ২০২৪ ১১:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
Hardik Pandya reacts to Natasa Stankovic’s latest social media post after divorce | Off the field News


NEW DELHI: It has been one week since Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced his separation.
In a post on Instagram, Stankovic shared her first Instagram post, which featured joyful images of herself and her son Agastya at a dinosaur-themed park in Serbia.
Previously shared on her Instagram stories, these images were reposted to her main feed, accompanied by a heart emoji as the caption.

Pandya commented on this post with a heart emoji, an evil eye emoji, a heart emoji, and an okay hand emoji, demonstrating a supportive gesture towards Stankovic despite their separation.

(Photo Credits: Natasa Stankovic’s Instagram post )

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya had been together for four years before deciding to mutually part ways. They emphasized that this decision was made after much consideration and in the best interest of both parties. The couple, who got married on May 31, 2020, and renewed their vows in February 2023, announced their separation in July 2024.
This interaction between Stankovic and Pandya on social media garnered significant attention from fans and followers. Many expressed their hope for reconciliation between the two, with comments urging them not to proceed with the divorce and to consider reuniting.
The period leading up to their formal announcement of separation was challenging for Stankovic, who faced online misogyny and unwarranted criticism.
Despite these circumstances, Pandya’s supportive comments on her post were seen as a positive gesture, contrasting with the negativity she faced.
This situation prompted discussions among followers about respecting their personal decision to separate and the importance of not spreading hate.





