Hardik Pandya sparks Test comeback speculation with red-ball practice | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya showcased his red-ball cricket practice on Thursday, sharing the experience with his fans via social media.The 30-year-old last played a Test match for India back in 2018 against England. He turned to X to post a video showing himself batting and bowling with a red ball.In his 11 Test appearances for India, Pandya has amassed 532 runs at an average of 31.29, which includes one century and four fifties from 18 innings.

His top score has been 108. On the bowling front, he has taken 17 wickets at an average of 31.05, with his best figures being 5/28.

In his first-class cricket career, spanning 29 matches, Pandya has scored 1,351 runs at an average of 31.02, with his highest score being 108. He has also claimed 48 wickets with the best figures of 5/28.

Pandya’s recent red-ball practice is noteworthy due to his limited presence in Test and first-class cricket, primarily because of workload management and fitness issues.

The practice videos have sparked speculation among fans about whether he will participate in the ongoing Test series against New Zealand at home from October 16 or during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Pandya’s last stint for India was during the T20I series against Sri Lanka away from home in July this year. He played a vital role in India’s second ICC T20 World Cup title win, scoring 144 runs in six innings, averaging 48.00 with a strike rate of 151.57, including a half-century with a top score of 50*.

He also managed to take 11 wickets in eight games at an average of 17.36 and an economy rate of 7.64, with his best performance being figures of 3/20.