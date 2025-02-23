Hardik Pandya vs Babar Azam: Social media sparks meme fest after Pandya’s send-off to Pakistan batter | Cricket News

Hardik Pandya and Babar Azam (AP Photos)

NEW DELHI: The intense rivalry between India and Pakistan reached new heights on Sunday during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 as Hardik Pandya dismissed Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam in a dramatic fashion that took social media by storm.

Pakistan had made a steady start, with Babar and Imam-ul-Haq looking to build a partnership after their skipper Mohammad Rizwan opted to bat first.However, Pandya’s fiery delivery to Babar turned the tide.

Babar, who had been in good touch with five boundaries in his 23 runs off 26 balls, pushed at a slightly back-of-length ball from Pandya, hoping to play a cover drive.

But the ball found the outside edge, and KL Rahul made a sharp catch to send Babar back to the pavilion.

As the Indian players celebrated the key breakthrough, Pandya added his personal touch with a bold “bye-bye” wave directed at Babar, a gesture that instantly caught the attention of cricket fans worldwide.

Social media quickly went into overdrive, with memes and reactions flooding platforms.

Some fans viewed Pandya’s gesture as a sign of intense passion and competitive spirit, while others debated whether it crossed the line of sportsmanship.

The dismissal came at a crucial moment in Pakistan’s innings, with Babar’s wicket falling at 41 in the ninth over.

Pandya’s aggressive style, both with the ball and his send-off, added fuel to the already charged atmosphere of this high-profile encounter.

Regardless of opinions, this incident will go down as one of the memorable moments

As far as the match is concerned, India have entered as the favourites to win the encounter after their dominant win over Bangladesh in the previous match.