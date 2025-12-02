মঙ্গলবার, ০২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৫:৩৫ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Hardik Pandya's blazing 77* powers Baroda to record chase; fan breaks security cordon to take selfie – Watch | Cricket News

  মঙ্গলবার, ২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Hardik Pandya’s blazing 77* powers Baroda to record chase; fan breaks security cordon to take selfie – Watch | Cricket News


Hardik Pandya with a fan (X)

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya marked his return to competitive cricket with a brilliant unbeaten half-century, guiding Baroda to a thrilling seven-wicket win over Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Playing his first match since the Asia Cup in September, Pandya looked in full command as he powered Baroda to a massive chase of 223, the third-highest successful run chase in the tournament’s history. Walking in under pressure, the 32-year-old produced a dynamic knock of 77 not out from 42 deliveries, striking seven fours and four sixes. He finished the match in style, smashing three sixes in a row to seal victory with five balls remaining.

Why Indian cricket needs Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli… more than ever

Pandya also rolled his arm over earlier in the game, picking up a wicket though his four-over spell proved expensive. The match saw a brief, unexpected interruption when a fan sprinted onto the field to meet Pandya during Baroda’s bowling innings. The intruder managed to get close enough to take a selfie with the star all-rounder before security intervened. Pandya was seen signalling the officials not to act harshly towards the fan, a gesture that quickly went viral on social media. Earlier, Punjab posted a strong total of 222 for 8, with Anmolpreet Singh blasting 69 off 32 and Abhishek Sharma smashing a rapid 50 from just 19 balls. However, Baroda’s chase was paced perfectly, with Pandya’s explosive finish sealing a memorable win in 19.1 overs. The outing marks an encouraging return for Pandya after his injury setback, which had ruled him out of the Australia tour and the Asia Cup final against Pakistan.





‘Not for me to clarify’: Temba Bavuma plays down Shukri Conrad’s ‘Grovel’ remark; calls for more Tests against India | Cricket News

‘Tough to let Faf du Plessis go’: Delhi Capitals back youth over experience as Kumble flags key top-order fix before IPL auction | Cricket News

New Zealand collapse after Kane Williamson’s fifty as rain halts Day 1 in first Test vs West Indies | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi creates history, blasts record-breaking SMAT century | Cricket News

‘Best coach and human’: Ex KKR star slams critics, delivers powerful defence of Gautam Gambhir | Cricket News

‘What a welcome!’: Virat Kohli showered with red flowers by young fans in Raipur – Watch | Cricket News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতার জন্য হাসিনা সরকার দায়ী: রাশেদ খান
নেতানিয়াহুর ক্ষমাপ্রার্থনা প্রত্যাখ্যানের দাবিতে ইসরায়েলে গণবিক্ষোভ
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
নাগরপুরে শহীদ বুদ্ধিজীবী ও বিজয় দিবস উদযাপন উপলক্ষে প্রস্তুতিমূলক সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
ঢামেক থেকে ভাগিয়ে নেওয়া হচ্ছে রোগী, জড়িত কর্মচারীরা
