Harmanpreet Kaur, Yastika Bhatia fifties help MI beat DC in final-ball thriller in WPL opener | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Defending Champions Mumbai Indians clinched a thrilling victory in the Women’s Premier League ( WPL 2024) opener in Bengaluru on Friday, successfully chasing down Delhi Capitals ‘ of 171 on the final ball of the match, winning by four wickets.Captain Harmanpreet Kaur played a forceful innings, scoring 55 runs (34 balls, 7×4, 1×6), and received substantial support from Yastika Bhatia , who contributed significantly with 57 runs off 45 balls (8×4, 2×6).Despite the impressive power-packed 75 by 19-year-old Alice Capsey (53 balls, 8×4, 3×6), guiding Delhi Capitals to a total of 171 for five, Mumbai Indians managed to stay in the game through the noteworthy efforts of Yastika and captain Harmanpreet Kaur.

However, even with their combined contributions, Mumbai needed 12 runs off the last over bowled by off-spinner Capsey.

Capsey ousted Harmanpreet and Pooja Vastrakar in the first and fifth balls of the 20th over as Mumbai were left to make five runs off the last ball.

But Sajana Sajeevan slammed the only ball she faced over the long-on fence to spark wild celebrations in the Mumbai camp.

But Mumbai began their target hunting on a disastrous note, losing Hayley Matthews in the second ball of the first over itself — a loose drive outside off-stump off pacer Marizanne Kapp ended in the hands of stumper Taniya Bhatia.

But Mumbai kept moving forward through two successive fifty stands involving Yastika, whose harsh treatment of veteran pacer Shikha Pandey (4, 4, 6) made for grand viewing.

The aggressive left-hander first added an even fifty (35 balls) for the second wicket with Nat Sciver-Brunt (19) and followed it up with a 56-run alliance with Harmanpreet in 7.1 overs for the third wicket.

Yastika reached her fifty in 35 balls with a six over long-on off left-arm spinner Radha Yadav but she did not last long as a pull off pacer Arundhati Reddy was snaffled by Kapp at deep mid-wicket.

However, Harmanpreet, who was dropped on five by Minnu Mani at mid-wicket off Arundhati, added 44 runs for the fourth wicket in 28 balls as Mumbai stayed afloat.

Earlier, Capsey joined her skipper Meg Lanning (31, 25b, 3×4, 1×6) after opener Shafali Verma was castled early by veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail.

Capsey and Lanning mustered 64 runs in just over eight overs after making a steady start. Delhi were 26 for 1 after the six Power Play overs.

But Capsey started the blitz, bunting experienced English pacer Nat Sciver-Brunt for two successive pulled fours through mid-wicket.

Lanning hammered the first six of the match and tournament when she lofted leg-spinner S Keerthana over long-on. But Brunt broke the burgeoning alliance when she ousted Lanning.

But Capsey remained relentless in the company of her vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues (42, 24, 5×4, 2×6), and together they added 73 runs for an entertaining third wicket partnership in 7.3 overs.

She was particularly ruthless against leg-spinner and countrymate Amelia Kerr, whom she slammed for a couple of fours.

However, Kerr had the last laugh when she trapped Capsey leg before but the Capitals were already in a position of strength. However, it was not just enough on the night.

