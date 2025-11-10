‘He should play’: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir told to ‘sacrifice’ one player for 1st Test vs South Africa | Cricket News

India face a selection dilemma ahead of their first Test against World Test Championship winners South Africa on November 14 (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India face a selection dilemma ahead of their first Test against World Test Championship winners South Africa on November 14, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel both vying for the wicketkeeper-batter slot. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has suggested that both should find a place in the playing XI.Jurel has strengthened his case with consistent performances, including a century against the West Indies and another ton for India A against South Africa A.

“Both Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant are there in the squad. Rishabh Pant will play. He is the vice-captain. He is going to play, and he should play. But I feel Dhruv Jurel should also play,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.“A place should be created for him in the XI. The question will be whether you will compromise Sai Sudharsan from the top or Nitish Kumar Reddy from lower in the order,” Chopra added.Recommending a possible combination, Chopra advised the team management — led by Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir — to retain Sai Sudharsan at No. 3 and drop all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.“I think Sai Sudharsan should be allowed to play at No. 3. You haven’t got Nitish Kumar Reddy to do his job properly thus far. So you can actually sacrifice him and keep Dhruv Jurel there,” stated Chopra.Jurel’s recent form bolsters his case further — he scored 125 against the West Indies in the first Test in October and followed it up with an unbeaten 132 for India A against South Africa A.His potential inclusion as a specialist batter gains weight from Nitish Reddy’s limited bowling contribution in home conditions.