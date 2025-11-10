সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:০৪ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Dharmendra Once Entered Dilip Kumar’s Bedroom Uninvited, Ran Away When Caught: ‘Nobody Stopped Me…’ | Bollywood News ‘He should play’: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir told to ‘sacrifice’ one player for 1st Test vs South Africa | Cricket News Diljit Dosanjh Gets Fresh Khalistani Threats Ahead Of Auckland Show Days After Perth Concert: Report | Bollywood News অবশেষে অনশন ভেঙে আজ আপিলের সিদ্ধান্ত তারেক রহমানের ‘He should play’: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir told to ‘sacrifice’ one player for 1st Test vs South Africa | Cricket News Manchester City crush Liverpool 3-0 to close in on Premier League leaders Arsenal | Football News Viral pic! Pakistan’s Muhammad Shahzad copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration after record Hong Kong Sixes title | Cricket News Greek Woman Falls In Love With Indian Actor, Marries Him, Then Divorce Happens. Now, They’re Dating Each Other ‘সমন পাইনি, কোনো ফোন-ইমেইলও নেই’ দৌলতপুরে বিভিন্ন বাহিনীর সন্ত্রাসীদের ধরতে পদ্মার চরে, অপারেশন ফার্স্ট লাইট
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

‘He should play’: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir told to ‘sacrifice’ one player for 1st Test vs South Africa | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৮ সময় দেখুন
‘He should play’: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir told to ‘sacrifice’ one player for 1st Test vs South Africa | Cricket News


India face a selection dilemma ahead of their first Test against World Test Championship winners South Africa on November 14 (AFP Photo)

NEW DELHI: India face a selection dilemma ahead of their first Test against World Test Championship winners South Africa on November 14, with vice-captain Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel both vying for the wicketkeeper-batter slot. Former cricketer Aakash Chopra has suggested that both should find a place in the playing XI.Jurel has strengthened his case with consistent performances, including a century against the West Indies and another ton for India A against South Africa A.“Both Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant are there in the squad. Rishabh Pant will play. He is the vice-captain. He is going to play, and he should play. But I feel Dhruv Jurel should also play,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.“A place should be created for him in the XI. The question will be whether you will compromise Sai Sudharsan from the top or Nitish Kumar Reddy from lower in the order,” Chopra added.Recommending a possible combination, Chopra advised the team management — led by Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir — to retain Sai Sudharsan at No. 3 and drop all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy.“I think Sai Sudharsan should be allowed to play at No. 3. You haven’t got Nitish Kumar Reddy to do his job properly thus far. So you can actually sacrifice him and keep Dhruv Jurel there,” stated Chopra.Jurel’s recent form bolsters his case further — he scored 125 against the West Indies in the first Test in October and followed it up with an unbeaten 132 for India A against South Africa A.His potential inclusion as a specialist batter gains weight from Nitish Reddy’s limited bowling contribution in home conditions.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘He should play’: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir told to ‘sacrifice’ one player for 1st Test vs South Africa | Cricket News

‘He should play’: Shubman Gill, Gautam Gambhir told to ‘sacrifice’ one player for 1st Test vs South Africa | Cricket News

Manchester City crush Liverpool 3-0 to close in on Premier League leaders Arsenal | Football News

Manchester City crush Liverpool 3-0 to close in on Premier League leaders Arsenal | Football News

Viral pic! Pakistan’s Muhammad Shahzad copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration after record Hong Kong Sixes title | Cricket News

Viral pic! Pakistan’s Muhammad Shahzad copies Hardik Pandya’s iconic celebration after record Hong Kong Sixes title | Cricket News

La Liga: Real Madrid settle for goalless draw, yet maintain their top position | Football News

La Liga: Real Madrid settle for goalless draw, yet maintain their top position | Football News

Why Sanju Samson to DC stopped at the last minute and reached CSK, again | Cricket News

Why Sanju Samson to DC stopped at the last minute and reached CSK, again | Cricket News

Podium finish for India! Anish Bhanwala clinches silver in Shooting World Championships | More sports News

Podium finish for India! Anish Bhanwala clinches silver in Shooting World Championships | More sports News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST