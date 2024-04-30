মঙ্গলবার , ৩০ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ১৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Heeramandi Release Date: Where to Watch and Stream Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Debut Web Series

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ৩০, ২০২৪ ১১:৪৮ অপরাহ্ণ
heeramandi release date bhansali 2024 04 90aee5fd432232192d5073786fa833e5


Heeramandi marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial debut on OTT.

Heeramandi marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial debut on OTT.

Heeramandi features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ has been creating quite a buzz on the internet ever since its first look was unveiled in February last year. The show features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh. Bhansali, who is known for his grand, opulent and vibrant cinematic outings like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Gangubai Kathiawadi, has called Heeramandi his “biggest” project, acknowledging the significant shift to creating a series where each episode is crafted as a cinematic masterpiece.

The series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. After months of waiting, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s debut web series is finally set to release worldwide. Check out Heeramandi release date, time and where it is streaming online:

Heeramandi Release Date

Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Heeramandi is slated to release on May 1, 2024 (Wednesday) on Netflix.

Where to watch Heeramandi online?

Heeramandi will be dropped on Netflix. The series will have eight episodes.

Heeramandi cast

The star cast of Heeramandi includes:

1. Manisha Koirala as Mallikajaan

2. Sonakshi Sinha as Fareedan

3. Aditi Rao Hydari as Bibbo

4. Sanjeeda Sheikh as Waheeda

5. Richa Chadha as Lajjo

6. Fardeen Khan as Wali Mohommad

7. Sharmin Segal as Alamzeb

8. Shekhar Suman as Nawab Zulfiqar

9. Adhyayan Suman as Zorawar

10. Taha Shah Badussha as Tajdar

Heeramandi trailer

Netflix dropped the trailer for Heeramandi on April 9. The trailer had everyone gripped with its powerful dialogues and stellar set design. It transported us to a time when courtesans reigned as monarchs.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali attended the world premiere of Heeramandi in Los Angeles on Monday. Netflix India took to Instagram and shared photos along with videos from the special evening. Bhansali was joined by his niece, actress Sharmin Segal, who is also making her acting debut with the series. The other lead actresses such as Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Sheikh weren’t present at the premiere.

Netflix India also hosted a grand premiere for Heeramandi earlier this month and several stars such as Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Rekha and Genelia Deshmukh, among others, attended the screening.

shrishti mugshot 2023 11 7bb105a564bf90c8f65ef71be2fe2958
Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes brRead More



Source link

